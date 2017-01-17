Knitting together a divided America on Feb. 11

“Knitting together a divided America”

Knit200Together seeks to bring people together by knitting

WHO: Maura Pfeifer, of Arlington, Mass., with 200 knitters from around the New England region, will join together to knit or learn to knit in order to promote community, understanding and peace through the craft and art of knitting and fiber arts.

WHAT: Knit200Together: Knitting Together a Divided America, a community-building event to spur change, understanding, healing and do some good in the country, and the world by bringing 200 knitters together to teach knitting, work on their projects, and talk together while sharing a common hobby.

WHERE: Cary Memorial Library, 1874 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington, MA 02420

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-5 p.m.

ABOUT:

Maura Pfeifer, an educator and knitter, of Arlington, Mass., wants to make a change in her community and beyond.

Together with knitters and others seeking to strengthen their communities in the face of divisiveness, Knit200Together (K200Tog) was born. This will be the inaugural event.

Knit200Together is an event that seeks to bring together a group of 200 knitters from across the greater Boston area and beyond to build connections that transcend the barriers of race, language, religion, culture, gender, sexuality, and politics through a shared love of fiber arts.

The event will provide the opportunity for members of the fiber arts community to make a tangible difference in building a stronger and more inclusive community.

Organizers want to fill the Cary Memorial Library in Lexington, Mass., with knitters who are advanced, intermediate and new. Fifty knitting kits were donated to the event by Lion Brand, a yarn company – and there will be knitting lessons, activities for children, and food.

“Instead of being resigned to an almost certain future of worsening division and segregation on both a national and international scale, I wanted to create opportunities for communities of diverse individuals to come together around a common passion, such as knitting,” Pfeifer said. “Having spent nearly a decade living internationally, I’ve seen first-hand how having a shared interest creates chances for people who wouldn’t normally interact to spend time together and share stories about their lives, in turn creating new connections and giving birth to new communities. Now more than ever, I believe that taking a stand for connection, understanding, and respect is of critical importance.”

Her idea for this event was spurred by her observations of greater stress and polarization in the communities around her that seemed to escalate during the recent presidential election cycle.

“Wars of hurtful and hateful memes and arguments continue to rage across social media. Opposing views shatter formerly close personal relationships, and in the weeks following the vote, the situation has not improved,” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer’s goal is to eventually bring Knit200Together to communities everywhere across New England, the Northeast, the nation and the world.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZER:

Maura Pfeifer’s work helps people to transcend the barriers of race, language, culture, religion, gender, sexuality, and politics in order to value and respect each other’s shared humanity.

She works in the field of international education and knits for those she loves. She has lived in six countries on three continents and speaks Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese with varying degrees of proficiency. She also enjoys spending time with her family, learning, exploring, drinking tea, and winning public speaking competitions.

Admission is free and open to the public. See Eventbrite link below to register.

For more information:

Knit200Together website:

knit200together.com



Eventbrite site to register for this FREE event:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/knit-200-together-k200tog-tickets-30821363528?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=order_confirmation_email&utm_term=eventname&ref=eemailordconf



Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/K200Tog/



Cary Memorial Library:

http://www.carylibrary.org

