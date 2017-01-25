Housing and Beyond: Independent Living discussion Feb. 8

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8

PRESENTATION and DISCUSSION. Beacon Hill Village presents “Housing and Beyond: Independent Living,” an informative and stimulating discussion about available housing options for older adults when living at home becomes a challenge. Guest speaker Emily Saltz, LICSW, CMC and CEO of LifeCare Advocates will talk about financial and functional eligibility requirements for independent living, assisted living and retirement communities, including the limitations on services at each, and whether there really is a continuum of care. She will also discuss what happens when your needs exceed the services a facility offers; common pitfalls to avoid and the pros and cons of staying at home rather than moving to a senior living community.

Presentation at 2:00 p.m. at Old South Church, 645 Boylston Street. Presentation Free and Open to the Public. Registration required. Please call Beacon Hill Village at 617.723.9713.