Governor Baker issues statement regarding Trump Administration’s Refugee and Immigration Executive Order

Today, Governor Charlie Baker issued the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s refugee and immigration order. Governor Baker and members of the Baker-Polito Administration are discussing the implications ofFriday’s action with the academic community, the medical and research sectors and with representatives of Massachusetts residents potentially affected by the order.

“Massachusetts is a global community. We all benefit from the shared experiences of our partners from around the world. Our education, health care, business and public sector institutions rely on these relationships to deliver on their missions every single day.

“The federal government’s recent decision puts this at risk and I believe focusing on countries’ predominant religions will not make the country safer as terrorists have showed they intend to strike from across the world. The confusion for families is real. The unexpected disruption for law abiding people is real. And the lack of guidance associated with such an abrupt and overwhelming decision is hugely problematic for all involved.

“Thankfully, the federal courts will have an opportunity to straighten this out and it is my hope they do so, and do so quickly to clarify the status of those affected so that people who have done nothing but follow the rules can rest assured that they will be able to go on with their lives.”