Give Kids a Smile Day at Tufts on Feb. 4

Saturday, Feb. 4

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1 Kneeland Street

Boston, MA 20111

Tufts Dental School will provide children age 0-13 free dental screenings, educational activities, face painting, toothbrushes and more! Register at dental.tufts.edu/GKAS

On this day, Tufts will be opening its doors to parents and children ages 0-13 for FREE dental screenings for the children, educational activities, face painting, toothbrushes and more! Give Kids a Smile Day is a national initiative created in 2003 by the American Dental Association to promote pediatric oral health in underserved communities. It is under this program, dental schools across the country organize a day, which aim to benefit hundreds of young children who lack proper dental care. Every child will receive free dental supplies including toothpaste, toothbrushes and floss. In addition, educational printed material will be distributed.

