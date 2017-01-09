Free small business workshop Jan. 31

What: Instagram for Small Businesses Workshop

When: January 31, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Where: Kirstein Business Library (BPL Copley), 700 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

The Office of Economic Development, Office of Small Business Development, in partnership with the Kirstein Business Library, is hosting a free workshop for small businesses focused on Instagram. Attendees will learn how to building Instagram business accounts, which offer increased functionality and tracking capabilities to reach existing and new customers.