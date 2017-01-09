Free small business workshop Jan. 31

  By
What: Instagram for Small Businesses Workshop
When: January 31, 10:00am – 12:00pm
Where: Kirstein Business Library (BPL Copley), 700 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
The Office of Economic Development, Office of Small Business Development, in partnership with the Kirstein Business Library, is hosting a free workshop for small businesses focused on Instagram. Attendees will learn how to building Instagram business accounts, which offer increased functionality and tracking capabilities to reach existing and new customers.

About Web

This account is used for general posts from other sources such as press releases.
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Anti-Spam Question: