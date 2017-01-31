Foxwoods hosts Lunar New Year Celebration Jan. 29

Foxwoods® Resort Casino marked the start of Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rooster, this past Sunday, January 29, with the traditional Lion Dance! Guests were invited to join the festivities, which began with a celebratory performance in the Grand Pequot Hotel Lobby, and was followed by a parade through the property. The procession was led by the Money God and culminated with the Grand Finale in Rainmaker Square.

The Lion Dance was performed by the Boston Chinese Freemasons Athletic Club, a non-profit organization whose main purpose is to preserve and spread Chinese culture to all who are interested.