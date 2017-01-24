Female city councilors to convene early education and childcare policy dialogue series

Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu, Ayanna Pressley, Annissa Essaibi-George, and Andrea Campbell announced yesterday the launch of a collaborative series of policy dialogues focusing on early education and childcare. The series will be formalized through an order filed by Council President Wu at tomorrow’s City Council meeting.

“The difficulty of finding affordable quality early education and childcare is an issue that affects families in every neighborhood and contributes directly to income inequality. It particularly shapes women’s personal and professional decisions, as well as their ability to make ends meet,” said Council President Michelle Wu. “I am excited to collaborate with my female colleagues to launch this series of policy conversations and work towards closing the childcare access gap.”

The monthly series will feature presentations and discussion with policy experts, City representatives, and other stakeholders. Parents and families are encouraged to attend.

“Thank you to Council President Wu for initiating this idea. Although the issues of early education and care are shared concerns for all our colleagues, Michelle was aware that Councilors Campbell and Essaibi-George and myself were all in our own way, trying to address issues around workforce, access, and quality,” said Councilor Ayanna Pressley. “I am thrilled, as the Chairwoman of the Committee on Healthy Women, Families, and Communities, that we will be convening a public series of policy discussions, each with a different focus in early education and care.”

Topics covered will include: Childcare for Homeless Families, Community Based Providers, Childcare Funding Mechanisms, Childcare for Parents with Non-Traditional Work Schedules, Transitioning from Daycare to School, Expanding Childcare Access, and On-site Childcare in the Workplace.

“Numerous studies have made it clear that investing in early education and care is critical to ensuring the success of our children, in academics and beyond,” said Councilor Andrea Campbell. “In partnership with my female colleagues, I’m excited to explore the many facets of this issue including the challenges and local solutions in guaranteeing equal access to quality early education and care regardless of a family’s zip code.”

The conversations will take place on a monthly basis over the next several months, with some held in Boston City Hall and others held in the community.

“Chairing the Committee on Homelessness, Mental Health, and Recovery, I have learned about the challenges and hardships that our most vulnerable populations suffer. I want to focus on providing the ladders out of homelessness for families with children, many of which are headed by single mothers,” said Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George. “One of the critical rungs on that ladder is childcare. With childcare in place, a homeless mother can go to work or to job training to prepare for a good job. Childcare should be a stimulating environment for the children, which is why I’m excited to work on the transition from day care to Boston Public Schools and ensure that day care facilities are as educational as possible for families.”

The discussions will be open to the public and broadcast live where possible.