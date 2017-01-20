Day of Service discussion explores racism, homophobia and personal identity

A day of service event took place in Boston Renaissance Charter School on Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 16. The “I Am” (#IAM) event by Peregrinum featured several experts addressing trauma and harassment in schools, as well as identity in the era of negative political discourse.

Farah Assiraj, Peregrinum founder and English for speakers of other languages teacher, was an undocumented immigrant when she came to the United States at the age of 10 from Morocco. Living in a country where nearly no one knew her language and culture, Assiraj felt marginalized by her ethnicity and religion. New immigrants experience similar feelings of alienation, which can profoundly influence students as they grow up.

Assiraj said, “Today’s day of service is really just the start point of where we go from here to where the work takes place. We need to focus all our attention to daily life, work and our agenda — how to really ensure there is equity for all the students and children regardless of their races, ethnicities, religions and languages.”

Two panel discussions took place. One addressed the impact and response to trauma and harassment in schools regarding students’ identities.

Shannah Varon, Boston Charter Alliance chairwoman, emphasized the need for a bullying curriculum for children in schools across Boston. “They [students] have to educate themselves and others when harassment and bullying take place,” Varon said. “And we need to make sure the implementation that our teachers know what to do with bullying when they see it.”

Jessica Tang, Boston Teacher Union’s director of organizing, said the union supports both the students and teachers who feel uncertainty as undocumented residents and their immigration status after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. “We want to send a strong message that everyone is welcomed here; and reaffirm to our students that they are loved and cared for, and we are going to do everything within our power to make sure them are safe,” Tang said.

Going beyond the community of school, the role of identity also plays out in workplace and political discourse. Another panel focused on the role of identity in the era of negative political discourse. Diverse decision makers could bring different voices, aspects and representations regarding genders, religions and cultures, to implement more considerate school policies. The panel believed equality and education are important to form a healthy community which can accept different cultures.

The impact of schools and families for immigrant students or children of immigrants shapes their identities. Tommy Chang, the Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, mentioned that teachers shouldn’t only focus on teaching students how to answer questions or multiple choices. “We need to make sure that identity of every young person coming to your school is affirmed and sustained,” said Chang, who is an immigrant of the United States originally from Taiwan. “We want our young people be prepared for the career, college, and life [with their personal identities] as their personal assets in the future.”

Assiraj thanked her family for supporting her on her path to understanding her identity. “It is a journey to my self-discovery, and I finally began to understand little by little — this is who I am. All the identities of struggles, trying to fit in and always feeling like the other — I welcome them right now,” she said.

The highly engaging event panelists represented a broad spectrum: Alejandra St. Guillen, director of immigrant advancement, City of Boston; Diane Randolph, director for community building, Mass. Office for Refugees and Immigrants; Chang ; Atyia Martin, chief resilience officer, City of Boston; Kathy Lopes, assistant commissioner, Mass. Department of Children and Families; Tang; Rahsaan Hall, director of the racial justice program, American Civil Liberties Union; Varon; Daren Graves, associate professor, Simmons College; Alexandra Buckmire, head of school, Boston Renaissance Charter School; and Monica O’Neal, clinical psychologist.

Three teachers were honored for their outstanding contributions to resolving racial disputes and discrimination in schools. They were Martha Boisselle of Brighton High School, Renee Neurer at Boston International Newcomers Academy and Helaine “Nzinga” Jenkins Sanches at Charlestown High School.

About Peregrinum

Peregrinum is Latin for being beyond one’s own land and the name of the Peregrine falcon. The name Peregrinum combines the notion of a foreigner or traveler, yet with speed, versatility and efficacy. It serves as an incubator for all sectors interfacing marginalized students and families and empowering educators and practitioners with collaborative tools and best practices for a high quality education through the lens of social justice, cultural competence, and equity.For more information, please visit www.peregrinum.org.

