Claudia Olds Goldie & Nancy Selvage – Jan. 1 – Feb. 5, 2017

Artists’ Reception: Sun. January 1, 2 – 5pm SoWa First Friday Receptions: Jan. 6 & Feb. 3, 5 – 8pm Second Sunday Sound & Sculpture: Sun. Jan. 8, 4 – 6pm Author Readings: Sundays, Jan. 15 & 22, 2pm Artists’ Forum: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2pm Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 12 – 6pm Claudia Olds Goldie Skin Deep Claudia Olds Goldie’s figurative ceramic work investigates the complex contradictions of body, mind, and perception, examining how living and aging changes the psyche and the physical body. Focusing on the lives and bodies of women, she examines nature’s design and the forces that inevitably alter it. Olds Goldie is also represented by Frederick Holmes Gallery in Seattle, and Santa Fe Clay Gallery in New Mexico. She is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations including the Society of Arts and Crafts, Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts, and the Vermont Studio Center. Her work was featured in the 2013 National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) Biennial in Houston and the Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) Fair in Chicago. She teaches ceramics at Harvard University and Dexter Southfield School in Brookline. Nancy Selvage Embodied Energy In her new series Embodied Energy, Nancy Selvage wraps layers of transparent perforated metal around concentrations of light and substance. Animated by vibrating moire patterns the sculptures suggest orbits of energy, atmospheric columns, and cores of terrain. Probing at the intersection of presence and absence, two pieces featured in the exhibition grapple with the recent loss of both of the artist’s parents. The juxtaposition of material presence and elusive voids has an existential and visual complexity that resonates with Selvage’s impetus to capture fleeting insights from the flux of life. Carbon credits have offset all of the energy embodied in the materials and making of this work. On Sunday, January 29th at 2pm Selvage will present an Artists’ Forum to consider the carbon footprint embodied in a variety of art materials, as well as the sustainability of various art practices. She has provided an art/science perspective to a variety of interdisciplinary conferences.