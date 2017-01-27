Chinese Horoscope for Jan. 28 to Feb. 15, 2018

Submitted by Han Teen See

2017 is the Year of the Rooster. In Zodiac mythology, the Rooster represents fidelity and punctuality, as the animal wakes people up.

Rat

Years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

General

2017 can be a very good year for those born in the Year of the Rat when certain conditions are in place. You will likely excel in your career because the strong support you will gain will provide a lot of convenience and advantages over others. Your love life will progress to the next level. You will likely meet someone special, get married or welcome a new family member.

However, as you will do well in various aspects of your life, the risk of you being made use of, framed, and extorted will increase tremendously. You will also likely offend many unknowingly. People who you will offend will not hesitate to give you a deadly push when you are already at the edge of a cliff. Being unusually careless will definitely not help. There will be no problem in earning money but you will have difficulties saving. Investments and luck in gambling will be poor.

You will run the risk of health conditions that will strike fast and fatal. It will be important to leverage on your popularity, but do not abuse it. Do not take others and success for granted. Focus on whatever you are doing. As you will have many favorable factors, it will be easier to embrace this good year and improve your life than to get into the possible unfavorable events.

Career

Your career will progress well mainly because of your popularity. You will gain strong support from others easily. Everybody adores you. Everybody wishes that you will be part of their plans and want you to be involved in theirs. This will be a good year to participate in heavy interactive activities such as presentations, negotiations, boosting sales, and asking for what you want. You can leverage on your popularity to improve your career.

While it will seem that you will ride along with the wind and glide to success, there will be dangers lurking around that can bring you flat on the ground. There are strong indications that you will begin to be presumptuous of attaining success in your plans that you will get carried away. You will take support from peers for granted and may even be disrespectful to clients and management. You may offend many along the way. Although your colleagues and business associates might not have direct confrontations with you, this will not stop them from plotting against you. You will run a high risk of being framed.

Your focus will also be weak which will put you at a disadvantage. You will be careless and will be prone to making mistakes. You will be perceived as having no interest in your job. Others may perceive you as having a bad attitude which makes it difficult to work with you. When all these unfavorable situations become apparent, the destruction towards your career can be severe and beyond repair. There will be a possibility of losing opportunities, being demoted, being dismissed, or having other disciplinary actions taken against you. If you are able to appreciate the support that others can render, be humble and stay focused, you will be able to minimize the chances of the disasters striking and do very well. In fact, you will have so many favorable happenings that it will be easy to do very well by just being mindful.

Wealth

Your wealth will be below average. Although you should not have problem in earning money, you will have great difficulties keeping it. There will be a lot expenses along the year. There are indications that you will be spending a lot on celebrations, or medical and legal matters. You may want to keep your expenses in check. You may need to pay a huge price to bail yourself out of troubles. Hence, staying out of any kind of troubles will help you save some money. Earnings through investments and winnings from gambling will be poor. Even if you were to have initial profit from these avenues, there will be a high chance that you will lose money if you continue to invest and gamble. Do not let greed distort your judgment. There are indications that you will be scammed. This will not be an appropriate year to go into business or invest. Hence, you will be encouraged to avoid investing and gambling in this year. Adopt a conservative approach towards finances.

Relationship

Relationship matters will be good. If you are single, you will likely to meet someone special and fall in love. Your relationship will progress to the next level if you are already seeing someone. You might welcome a new family member if you are already married. As you will emit a charm despite of your marital status, there will be a high risk of infidelity. Do not risk long term happiness with temporary thrills. In severe situations, the affairs will result in you being a victim of extortion.

Health

You will have common illnesses such as cough and flu which can be easily avoided by improving your immune system. However, there are signs that you may suffer from illnesses that strike fast and fatal such as heart attack and stroke. If you feel unwell, do have thorough health checks. You may need to have a balanced diet, adequate rest and regular exercise. Because you will tend to get distracted easily along this year, this will cause you to be accident prone. If you cannot focus or have too many thoughts in your mind, do not drive, operate machines or handle sharp tools.

People

You will feel like a star in this year. Everybody will be friendly and supportive towards you. This will paint a misleading picture that they are sincere and genuine. It will be true that majority are sincere and genuine but there are a few who actually want to make use of you, frame you and make you a victim of extortion. The damage that these few people can cause can be devastating which will include ruining your marriage, destroying your career and damaging your reputation. At the same time, there will be a high tendency that you will get carried away with your new found popularity. You will begin to take others for granted and treat them rudely. No matter how well-liked you are, many will be offended by your behavior. This will prompt them to stop watching your back and rendering the support that you will need. Hence, if you do not manage relationships with others well, you will find yourself in a bad state when matters take an ugly turn.

Ox

Years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

General

2017 will be a good year for those born in the Year of the Ox. Although it will be a turbulent one populated with may ill-intentioned people, you will be given many opportunities to improve your career, social status and wealth. You will have adequate support from others. With effort and focus, you will likely to be able to turn your dreams into reality in this year. Having said this, you will have high risk of legal troubles. Adhere to the law and policies diligently. Do not meddle with ambiguity when it comes to legalities. Although putting in hard work may mean that you will need a longer time to achieve your goals, your efforts will pay off and the success will be long lasting. Besides, it will not be worth taking any risk as you will have too much to lose. Your health will be average. However, your life partner or your romantic partner may have severe health conditions. Affairs of the heart will be status quo or slightly better. You may receive bad news from close friends and relatives especially those that related to them having life threatening situations. Leverage on 2017 to propel yourself towards your goals.

Career

This will be a good year for your career. You will be showered with opportunities to advance your career and showcase your abilities. There will be job offers as well. You will gain strong support from the management without spending a lot of time socializing. You will be given a higher position and the corresponding title to execute your plans. This may or may not come with salary increment though. You will be excited about the opportunities and eager to turn your dreams into reality. You will display the appropriate attitude for the job. Those who support or nominate you will be proud to be seen as your allies. The opportunities that come along in this year will likely to contribute to your overall career progress. Hence, you will be encouraged to embrace them.

While you will be excelling in your career, you will attract undesirable attention. Many will see you as a threat. Instead of having direct confrontations with you, they will likely to resort to underhanded means against you. There will be betrayals, backstabbing and accusation. Do ensure that important matters will have the necessary written documents. You may be accused of violating company policy and the law. Thus, constantly adhere to the law and if you need to handle contracts and agreements, give yourself adequate time to go through the details. You can also seek help from the legal department and the professionals.

Although the challenges that you will face will be huge and may cause frustration, you will be able to overcome them by putting in hard work and effort. The critical factor that will determine whether you can be successful will be on how well you can manage the ill-intentioned people. Instead of wanting to ward them off, you can focus on improving your soft skills and office politics management skills. Give the very best and you will be well rewarded.

Wealth

Your income may remain the same or slightly better. However, earnings through investments and winnings from gambling will be good. Even so, you will not be encouraged to indulge in such activities since there will be a high risk of losing more than what you earn or profit in the long run. There will be people or institutes trying to cheat your money. Do not lend people money and do not be a guarantor. If you need to purchase high value items, do some research before committing to avoid being overcharged or short-changed. If someone were to propose that you be your own boss or become an investor in other people’s company, do consider the details carefully no matter how tempting the business proposals can be. Even if you will have many favorable conditions, you should not take the plunge without looking. If you were to get into legal problems, the price will be costly.

Relationship

Relationship matters will be status quo or slightly better than average. If you are single, this will be a good year to make friends. However, it may not be appropriate to make long term commitments. Give some time to get to know each other better. It will be a good idea to start developing the relationship from a friendship. If you are already seeing someone or in a marriage, there will be occasional fights but this will not have major impact to the overall relationship. Some of the fights will be caused by gossips. Be patient and tolerant towards each other. Keep communication channels open and do not let others influence your relationship. Your partner’s health and safety will be in danger. They will need to pay attention to their health and safety.

Health

Your health will be average. However, there will be some specific nature of illnesses that you will prone to have in 2017. Most of the illness that you will be plagued with will be those that are related to improper diet and lifestyle. Examples of such illnesses will be having high cholesterol, high blood pressure, abnormal liver functions and diabetes. As your immunity weakens, you will get infections easily. You will also contract virus from people around you and the environment more easily than others. You will be able to stay healthy by being mindful of your diet and lifestyle. There will be risk of having life threatening situations involving water activities. You are encouraged to avoid or reduce water activities such as swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving and water skiing.

People

Although many may not be exceptionally friendly towards you, most of them are supportive of you. They will have confidence in your personality and abilities. Problems will begin to arise when your abilities are being widely recognized. Some will perceive this as a threat and some will be jealous of you. However, they will have great difficulties in finding reasons to put you down or hinder your progress. Hence, they will have to resort to underhanded means. Do expect a lot of betrayals, backstabbing and accusations. They may also try to drag you into troubles including legal matters. As long as you focus on your goals and do the right thing, the ill-intentioned people will probably cause some inconvenience and frustration, but will not be able to cause significant damage to you. You can take this opportunity to learn how to manage the ill-intentioned people by improving your soft skills and office politics management skills.

Tiger

Years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

General

2017 will be challenging but manageable for those born in the Year of the Tiger. While you will have opportunities and career advancements, there will be many challenges that strike fast and unexpected. The other form of potential problems will be those that caused by many ill-intentioned people. Your wealth luck will be slightly above average, but you will have difficulties in keeping it. Your expenses will be high. There will be very high risk of you being robbed or cheated. Your health will be weak and safety will be poor, but you should not encounter life threatening situations. If you are single, you may meet someone special. However, there will be a lot of fights if you are already in a relationship. Do not be discouraged by the challenges. We can perceive this year as one that you are receiving tests in handling crises. Throughout the year, your ability to handle deception will improve. The challenges will stimulate you for bigger success in the near future.

Career

You will be given heavier responsibilities which will come with promotions. Many will recognize that you are the appropriate person for the job. You will be able to gain support from others without spending much time socializing. Although there will be opportunities to implement your business or advance your career plans, your career luck may not be as good as it seems. When everything seems to be fall into place and you are ready to rock the world, a lot of unexpected problems such as power failure, servers malfunctioning and natural disasters will hinder your plans and cause the entire project to come to a halt. These challenges strike fast and unexpectedly. Hence, the two common questions that will keep appearing in your mind are “Why me?” and “Why now?” You may even reach a point that you will begin to feel discouraged and disappointed. Do understand that problems of such nature will strike regardless of your abilities and your efforts.

The secondary type of problem that you will face will be that there are many ill-intentioned people hindering your career and they will adopt under handed means against you. It will be alright to delegate some of the tasks to others, but try to handle the more important and sensitive ones by yourself. Some will hijack opportunities that are already within your reach. There will be a lot of turbulence which lead to many changes to plans and strategies that it will be necessary that you are able to react to the changes fast and appropriately. Even if you are confident to deal with the ill-intentioned people, do not take them too lightly. Instead of being beaten by the challenges, you can perceive this year as a time to put your resilience and crisis management to the test. Do not let any of the challenges to stop you from embracing opportunities that come along. Most importantly, have faith in yourself.

Wealth

You will be doing fine if you were salaried. Profits through investments and winnings through gambling will be better than earnings through salaries. However, profits and winnings from such avenues will not be consistently good. It will be advisable that you can stop the activities once you have benefited from them so that you can keep the profits and winnings. If you were to persist on, there will be a high risk that you may lose more than what you win. Your expenses will be extremely high. Keep your expenses in check. Adopt a conservative approach towards finances. There are indications that you may be robbed or pickpocketed. Do not flash your money and valuables in public. You may also lose or misplace money and valuables. There will be a possibility of having to pay a huge sum due to oversight or misjudgment.

Relationship

If you are single, there will be some chances in meeting someone special or fall in love. However, if you are already in a relationship, there will be a lot of fights instead of growing closer to each other. There will be exchange of harsh words. Some of the fights will be caused by pride and stubbornness. Every fight will have some detrimental impact on relationships and there will be a high chance that both may say things that both will regret. It may not be easy but try to control your temper. Let each other cool off before addressing to the differences. Be patient and tolerant toward each other.

Health

You will tend to fall ill frequently or you will take a longer time to recover. Most of the ailments will be related to cold and flu. There will be digestive problems. Due to the stress that you will experience, you will have a high tendency of overeating or losing your appetite. This will further put a strain on your digestive system. You may also suffer minor injuries. Although you should not encounter severe health and safety threats, your poor health and safety may hinder your career progress. Take good care of your health and safety so that you can pursue good wealth and success in full force.

People

You will be able to gain support from others without spending too much time on social activities. However, there will be some ill-intentioned people. There will be betrayals, backstabbing and accusations. They will bad mouth you. Some will attempt to hijack your opportunities and cheat your money. Although the damage cause by ill-intentioned people may not be significant, do not let your guards down no matter how confident you are in handling them. They might sneak up on you and hurt you. You will still need to handle important and sensitive matters by yourself. Do not share confidential information with others. This will be especially so with regard to opportunities that you have discovered but not yet secured. Not only will they be going after your opportunities, they will try to cheat your money. While you can leverage on the support others will give you, do not be too trusting.

Rabbit

Years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

General

2017 will be an unusually challenging year for those born in the Year of the Rabbit. Almost all vital aspects of your life such as career, money, relationships and health and safety will experience challenges. You will have great difficulties in progressing in your career and you will run the risk of your plans falling apart. You may also get into troubles and this may threaten your job. There are indications of financial troubles. If you are already in a relationship, there will be fights. You may also use sexual activities to escape from the painful reality which will land you into bigger troubles than you expect. You will tend to fall ill easily. You may be involved in drunk-driving accidents. You are not only accident prone, but might also be physically attacked. Inching towards your gaols will be a farfetched dream for now. You may need to lower your expectations. As long as you do not get into troubles or fall backwards in life, you will already be considered doing justice to yourself. Be healthy and safe.

Career

You will likely to experience challenges of all kinds in your career. There will be a lot of delays and hiccups. Even tasks that you are experienced in will become very trying and will require a much longer time to complete. You will be facing a lot of manmade problems and unintended crises. Goals and opportunities will become so near and yet so far. You will slowly be disillusioned and come to accept that the goals and opportunities which you have are mere apparitions. Firefighting and swimming against the current together with man-eating sharks the entire year will certainly be physically and mentally tiring. Although there will be some support from others, the support will not be enough to reduce or avoid challenges.

The disagreements with others will not be self-contained but will flare up into yelling matches and possibly violent objections. Throwing files, banging tables and screaming can become daily affairs. It can be very painful to handle all these.

However, no matter how upset you are, it will be necessary to control your temper. You will already be spreading yourself very thin trying to deal with the technical issues, but will need to be conscious of how you interact with others. You do not need to please everybody, but do not create enemies or antagonize anybody. Your career will be so fragile that you cannot take any extra blows from new enemies. There will be a possibility that you may be physically attacked by people who do not like you. This will not be an appropriate year to implement aggressive plans or make major decisions about your career. Keep a low profile. Not only should you stay out of trouble, you may want to have contingency plans for job security purposes.

Wealth

There will be possibility of a financial crisis. If you are earning from a fixed income, there will be a possibility of a pay cut. Apart from trying to cope with your ever increasing expenses, you will need to spend a lot of money to bail yourself out of troubles or keep your misdeed under wraps. There will be huge loses in investments and gambling. As such, avoid investing and gambling. Even if you try to borrow money, the interests will likely to snowball into an astronomical figure. If you do not want to spend the next few years paying your debt or to avoid bankruptcy, financial management will be very important.

Relationship

Relationship will not be your top priority in 2017. Many other aspects of your life such as career and money may require a lot of your attention at this time. However, this does not mean that affairs of the heart will definitely remain status quo. If you are single, the chances of meeting someone special will be slim. If you are already seeing someone, there will be a possibility of severe fights. No matter what stage you are in your relationship, you will risk having sexual activities driven by denial which can land you into trouble or put your relationship at risk. If you want to have one less problem, do not succumb to lust or use sex as a form of escape from reality.

Health

Your health and safety will be considered poor. You will be prone to health issues relating to insomnia and migraine. As you are prone to accidents involving drunk driving, be careful when you drink. You will also be at risk of being physically attacked. Do not get into direct confrontations and do not antagonize others. It will be best not to make enemies. Avoid straying in dark alleys or unfamiliar places.

People

There will be a lot of problems with people and problems caused by ill-intentioned people. However, your luck in 2017 will be so bad that these people are not the sole cause of your worries. They might however, create some reasons to hinder your progress, cause inconvenience and disrupt your plans and let them fall apart. Somehow, road blocks will be strategically arranged so that you will have great difficulties reaching your goals. Goals and opportunities will become so near and yet so far. You will experience direct confrontations. The head-on arguments can turn into violence and you may suffer from the attacks. Do not get into head-on arguments with others. Resolve conflicts amicably. You will not be able to change others if they want to cause harm to you, but you can at least try your best not to offend or antagonize anybody. Be tactful. You can consider making this a rule for the year that “Do not say anything that is not nice.” You will be so vulnerable that you cannot afford to have any additional enemies.

Dragon

Years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

General

2017 will be a wonderful year for those born in the Year of the Dragon where your career will progress rapidly. With your strong finances, your social status will improve as well. Relationship matters will be above average. Many aspects of your life will improve tremendously. However, it does not promise you a problem free year. There will still be some potential problems but you will have so many favorable conditions on your side that the problems can be reduced and avoided. Most of the problems will strike fast, and you will be attracting many envious and jealous eyes. Hence, do not take things for granted and do not push your luck. You will discover that people who want to cause harm will be those that you have regarded to be close to your heart. Such discovery will shake you emotionally, but may not be able to cause significant damage. Your health will be average, but there will be many frustrating minor ailments. You will receive bad news about family members which can be them going through a difficult time, getting into troubles or being in life threatening situations. This will be something that is beyond your control. You can only remind them of the potential problems and be there when they need you. You can make the best out of this year by maximizing your favorable conditions and avoid the potential problems that come along. You will have the opportunity in 2017 to transform your lifestyle for the better.

Career

You will have exceptional luck in your career. Whatever you encounter will become successful, and it seems like there will be a lucky star following you wherever you go. Your abilities and efforts are well recognized by the relevant authorities and management. You do not need to spend a lot of time socializing to get the support you need. Just being who you are will be adequate to make you glow in the crowd. Not only you will embrace the many opportunities presented to you, you will prove each time that you are the best fit for the job. Although everything seems to be progressing perfectly well, your success and glamor will attract a lot of undesirable attention. Instead of having direct confrontations with you, some people will likely betray, backstab, mislead and frame you. They will be likely to plot against you and ready to bring you down abruptly when you are in the most vulnerable state. Hence, it will be critical to be reminded that you do not push your luck too much and take things for granted. You will likely to find that amongst those who want to cause harm to you, some of them will be those whom you thought were good friends; which can be very upsetting. It may not be a good idea trying to imagine the reasons for their actions. You just need to be careful of who you trust. The beauty of 2017 will be that you will have so many strengths and favorable traits that the obstacles can be reduced and avoided by simply being careful. You can shoot for the stars and keep your guards up. You will be able to bring your career to greater heights.

Wealth

Your wealth luck will be good. Earnings from a steady income will not be a problem. If your income fluctuates, you will probably be earning near to the maximum income level of the year. There will be other forms of unexpected income. Profits from investments and winnings from gambling will be good.

Although you will be pleasantly surprised with the additional income, it will fuel your greed at the same time. You can be ambitious, but do not push your luck too much. Backing your earnings with proper research will enable you to recreate scenario for financial success. While you will have good wealth in this year, you will have temptations to spend more than usual. Try to keep your expenses in check. Leverage on this year to increase your earnings and have some savings.

Relationship

Having good luck in your relationships will be an indirect benefit in 2017. You will be doing very well in many aspects of your life such as career and finances that you cannot help but beam with joy most time of the year. A happy person is often a charming one. If you are single, you will likely attract the special person. The chances of falling in love will increase relatively. If you are already in a relationship, you will attract many friends which may or may not affect your relationship. There will be a lot of enjoyable time spent with your partner. You can leverage on this year to pamper your partner and improve the relationship. However, you will run the risk of infidelity. Not only will this put your relationship at risk, it will also take up so much of your time and energy that you will be deprived of career advancement and financial success. Hence, you will have a lot to lose if you are unfaithful.

Health

Your health will generally be fine, but you will encounter many common illnesses. Although these health conditions will not have a devastating impact on you, they can cause frustration and may cause delays to your plans. You can improve your health by having a balanced diet, adequate rest and regular exercise. Your family members may encounter severe health and safety issues which can be life threatening. This will be beyond your control, but you can certainly help by reminding them to reduce traveling, pay attention to their safety, and take good care of their health.

People

You will gain strong support from many along the year. This will provide you with a lot of convenience and opportunities. However, there will still be some ill-intentioned people who will resort to underhanded means against you. You might expect this as you will be doing so well that attracting undesirable attention will be inevitable. Some of them who want to cause harm to you will be those you least expect, such as family and good friends. You will have so many favourable traits that it will be unlikely that others can cause much harm to you. However, you will be saddened or discouraged by the discovery. Do not take it too hard. Focus on making the best out of this year and be careful of the potential problems. Do not assume sincere support from everybody.

Snake

Years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

General

2017 can be considered a painful year for those born in the Year of the Snake. All critical aspects of your life will be put to tests by the violent predator — evil tongue. You will be facing a lot challenges at work which are mostly related to people’s problem. Your reputation will be at stake. Not only will your career advancement will be hindered, there will be the risk of losing your job and having financial troubles.

Your health will be weak. There will be accidents, surgeries, and you might be receiving invasive treatments. You may be robbed and might run the risk of being injured in the incident.

Relationships can be dramatic and unfruitful. If you are already seeing someone, there will be a lot of fights which can lead to a separation. Even if others are not saying anything bad about you, you should not assume that you will garner support from them. That would only be your wishful thinking.

The only positive part of 2017 will be that you will have many opportunities to enjoy good food. The downside will be that you will have high risk of suffering from food poisoning.

You will likely to be shocked and saddened about how destructive poisonous words can be. This will not be an appropriate year to implement plans or make major decisions. Avoid making mistakes or do anything that is publicly unacceptable. Do not attempt to explain. Having direct confrontations with others will be a taboo. Lie low and scrape through this year will be your best bet. Be a survivor!

Career

Your career path will be very trying and most of the problems are people related instead of technical difficulties. Many will not be cooperating with you. They will not only accuse you, they will gossip behind your back, humiliate, and be confrontational towards you. Although there will be support from others, the support will be so weak that it will not be helpful. You will be seen as having difficulties in getting along with others and as such, your reputation will be tarnished. The situation will be such that your abilities will be overshadowed by the notoriety you will receive. Hence, the management will have great difficulties in offering you any promotion or opportunities even if your abilities warrant for one. There will be possibility that your company may need to let you go in order to protect its own reputation. In other words, not only will your career progress be hindered, there will be a possibility of losing your job. You can consider keeping a low profile and adopt a conservative approach towards matters. Most importantly, be politically correct and do not have any conflicts with others. Do not get involved in anything that is unethical or unacceptable publicly. Any mistake that you make or anything that is socially not acceptable will be magnified. It may seem that shying away from public will be the solution but will definitely not be realistic as everybody will be part of the society. The art of being there to do your job but being invisible will be a solution that you can consider practicing. Even if you cannot stay out of trouble, do not let your job security be affected.

Wealth

Your finances will be poor. If you are earning through a steady income, there will be high expenses, a decrease in your income, or a loss of income. If your income varies, you will likely to earn the minimum amount. Earnings from investments and gambling will be very bad and you will be likely to lose a lot of money. You will be advised against investing and gambling. This will not be an appropriate year to do business if you are considering doing so. There will also be the risk of you being robbed. Thus, do not flash your money and valuables in public. Not only will you find it difficult to save, you might also run into debt or even fall into bankruptcy. Thus, be prudent with your money.

Relationship

There will be a lot of knocks and bumps in your relationship. If you are single, you may find yourself in a situation where you will fall for someone who does not like you. On the other hand, someone who you do not like will express interest in you. You may also be falling in love with someone who is unavailable. Despite that your love life can be dramatic, there will be a high chance that everything will not work out and you may be back to being single again. If you are already in a relationship, there will be a lot of fights. Some of the fights may be related to you or your partner accusing each other. The other possibility will be that your partner hearing something unpleasant about you from the grapevine, and will confront you directly. Do not be react angrily or be indifferent. Your relationship will be put to test. If you do not handle it well, there will be a separation.

Health

You will be likely to fall ill often. Most of the illness will be related to your respiratory tract, such as pneumonia and asthma attacks. You may even suffer from panic attacks. You will be prone to food poisoning as well. You may have surgeries and receive invasive treatments. Apart from having health conditions, you will be highly accident prone. The nature of accidents will be those that are related to cuts. Be very careful if you were to drive, operate machines or handle sharp tools. If you have difficulties in focusing, or if your emotions are eating you, you can consider carrying out the activities at a later time. You might also encounter a robbery where the robber might carry some weapons that might endanger your life. Remember that your safety comes first, do not anger the robber.

People

There will be betrayal, backstabbing, misunderstandings and sabotaging which may sound like the usual problems that anybody can face. However, the intensity and damage of these activities that you will be facing can be traumatizing. You will be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Not only will others talk behind your back, they might even humiliate and directly confront you. It seems that everybody will scrutinize you and stomp all over you. It is certainly not your intention to be entangled in such problems. Do not share confidential and sensitive information with others. The best will be not to do anything that is politically incorrect or get into any trouble as your behavior will be magnified and blown out of proportion. The damage can be beyond repair. Although you can be maligned, avoid having direct confrontations with others at all cost. The more you argue or explain, the worse situation can become. This will not be the right time to be seen having any negative behavior or sentiments.

Horse

Years: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

General

2017 will be a good year for those born in the Year of the Horse. You will be doing very well in all aspects of your life such as your career and relationships. Your finances will be extremely good. However, your health and safety will be slightly below average. While you will be doing very well, you will be susceptible to vices and misdeeds which will be likely to bring you down. Your conscience, beliefs and principles will be put to test instead of your abilities, wealth and popularity. It will no longer be you against the world or vice versa. This will be all about the war between your inner angel and devil. Even though you will have many favorable conditions, by crossing that thin line towards the dark side can mean losing everything. Declare to stand firm by your conscience and do the right thing. In that way, you will be able to claim the entitlement to success and happiness as well as prolonging it for the years to come.

Career

There will be many opportunities for career advancements and you will gain strong support from the relevant people. You will receive other good news such as recognition and job offers. This will be a good year to implement your career plans. You may consider venturing into business if you have been planning for it, and have not done so. If you are already in business, you can consider expanding it, or bringing it to the next level. You will have many favorable conditions that will enable you to excel in whatever you are doing.

However, while you have found success, there will be many temptations along the way, such as bribery, that might lead you into embezzlement. Office affairs will seem to be exciting. If you were to give in to such evils, you will fall into traps which others have designed for you. You will need to spend a lot of time, effort and money to get yourself out of trouble. Your reputation will be tarnished your professionalism will be questioned. There will be too much to lose if you give in to temptation.

Situations do not have to turn out this way. You do not need to risk your principles, conscience and professionalism in order to be successful. Focus on your goals and improve your career. A successful career will not be a fantasy to you.

Wealth

Your finances will be strong in this year. If you were to earn from a steady income, you will likely to discover additional sources of income. You will have good earnings from investments and winnings from gambling. If you are considering going into business ventures, this will be a good year to do so with the condition that you will do research in your field of interest. Even though you will likely to have good finances, it does not mean that you can push your luck. There are indications that others will try to set you up in order to extort money from you. You will be likely to spend a lot on vices such as excessive drinking, sexual activities, gambling and smoking. Not only are all these are harmful to your health, it will drain your finances and land you into troubles which will require a lot of money to bail you out. Keep your expenses in check and stay out of troubles so that you can improve your finances extensively.

Relationship

This will be a mixed year for your relationship. If you are single, you will have equivalent chance of meeting the special one and someone who just wants to take advantage of you. You may also be caught in the situation that there will be more than one person who you are interested in and you are tempted to be a two timer. Even though it may not be easy to be clear about your own feelings, this will be one of those areas that being unclear will only cause more people to get hurt including yourself.

If you are already seeing someone, both of you will be supportive towards each other and will have wonderful time together. You will be able to bring your relationship to the next level; such as getting married, forming a family, or having another child. However, you will run the risk of infidelity, which can be exciting initially, but can become destructive to your life. Not only all the good things that should be yours will be forfeited, you will lose more than what you originally have. The other possibility will be that you may be a third party disregarding your marital status. Although being loved by someone is wonderful, being loved by someone who is unavailable will be unhealthy to your well-being because it will be like an act of theft. You are stealing a relationship that you cannot call your own. Leverage on this year to find true love and to strengthen your relationship. Do not accept anything less than that.

Health

Your immune system will be weak in 2017 mainly due to inadequate rest. This will put you at risk of the common illness. Among different types of illness, you will be particularly prone to those that are related to vices such as having severe hangovers, alcohol poisoning, abnormal liver function, or sexually transmitted diseases. Do consider having adequate rest. Try your best to avoid or quit vices. Your health will be at stake. Your safety will be average in general. The nature of accidents that you will be prone to have will be those that are related to drink driving. If you drink, do not drive. Although you will risk meeting with accidents, the risks will be quite low. You will be able to avoid them by being careful.

People

You will have magnetic effect on others. Many will love you, and you can gain strong support from others easily. The down side of this will be that while you will attract those with good intentions, many with ill-intentioned will be attracted to you too. The type of ill-intentioned people who you will meet will use money, freebies, thrills and sexual favors as bait to get you into troubles. If you were to give in to your dark desire, not only you will be deprived of the opportunities and improvements that you are supposed to attain in 2017, you will have to spend a lot of energy, time and money in clearing the mess or getting yourself out of troubles. Instead of combatting with the ill-intentioned people, it will be easier to perceive this as the battle between your inner angel and demon. If your inner angel can be the winner, no ill-intentioned people can bring you down.

Goat

Years: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

General

2017 will be a depressing year for those born in the Year of the Goat. Your career will stall or you will be doing badly. Your finances will be poor. You will have poor health and may be accident prone. There will be indications that you may become victim of crimes which will include being physically attacked. Romance will be poor. Your family members and romantic partner may face life threatening situation. Facing with so many problems, you will feel vulnerable and lonely. You will likely to feel sad which will in turn attract more undesirable happenings to occur. This will follow by another round of trauma and with worse events happening. This will just go on and on. You will be sucked into a spiral of unfortunate matters and emotional trauma. The happenings in 2017 will be beyond your control and it will be important to understand that you should not beat yourself up for the challenges that you have to face. You cannot force yourself to be happy but you can at least manage your mood and be strong. Even if you cannot gain anything from 2017, you should at least keep your sanity.

Career

This will be a challenging year for your career. You will be swarmed with problems of all nature such as difficulties in getting along with others and other technical mishaps. Your career will be affected by other forms of problems that will only appear in your wildest dreams such as you cannot implement your plans because your company’s server being hit by asteroid. The depressing situation will certainly affect your mood, your approach towards matters and the way you interact with others. You might be more prone to being skeptical and defensive. Although you will be able to gain some support from others, the support will be so weak that it is insignificant. You will be perceived as being unable to do your job effectively and being unhappy with your job. Under such circumstances, not only will your superiors have difficulties in giving you opportunities to progress, your colleagues will begin to shy away from you. You do not want to reach the point where you superior cannot justify keeping you in the company. Your career will likely stall or take a huge step backwards. It will not be appropriate to implement your career plans in 2017. Avoid getting involved in matters that do not impact you directly. Focus on keeping your job in status quo and stay afloat.

Wealth

Your wealth will be poor. If you were to earn from a fixed salary, there will be risks of having income reduction. If your salary fluctuates, you will likely to have difficulties making ends meet. You will have high expenses. Although it will not be easy to keep your expenses in check, you may still want to keep this in mind and try your best to do so. Earnings from investments and winnings from gambling will be poor. You may want to avoid investing and gambling to reduce the possibility of getting into financial troubles. Adopt a conservative approach towards finances.

Relationship

If you are single, the chances of falling in love will be slim. You will be likely to feel lonely and helpless. Although you will be keen to be in a relationship, there will be many areas in your life that will need your attention that you will not have the luxury of time and energy to seek for relationship.

If you are already in a relationship, you will be frustrated that you cannot get the support and understanding from your partner. There will be so much arguments and unhappiness that separation will become inevitable. Every fight will be detrimental to your relationship. You will be going through a very rough time during 2017, and this will certainly affect your mood and judgment. It may not be easy but try not to take it out on your relationship, or else there will be a high risk of losing it. The other possibility will be that your partner’s health and safety will be very poor that they may encounter life threatening situations.

Health

Your health will be poor. You will be prone to respiratory problems such as pneumonia, asthma attacks and flu. There will be other chronic illnesses such as having high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. You will be accident-prone and very highly likely to sustain injuries from accidents. You might also become a victim of violence such as being physically attacked. As such, avoid getting into heated arguments with others as they may escalate into physical fights. Stay away from people who are at their boiling point because you do not want to become collateral damage if they were to get into fights and injure you. You may be bitten or attacked by animals. If you were to have pets, or you will need to handle animals, be very careful in doing so. Family members will face life-threatening situations. Although this will be beyond your control, it can be helpful to remind them to be take care of their health and safety.

People

You will have a fair share of problems with people such as betrayal, backstabbing, sabotaging, gossiping and making things difficult for you. Problems from this aspect and other aspects can sum up to be so huge that they will be squeezing the life out of you. You will feel that there is a dark cloud hovering over you wherever you go. It will be inevitable to be unhappy in such situations. You will begin to have difficulties in getting along with others. It will reach a point that you will feel lonely and helpless but afraid to seek support from others because the hurt from others can be too much to bear. In reality, there will be some support from others, but the support will not be strong or sufficient. Hence, you will be disillusioned that you are fighting a battle alone. You cannot change other people’s behavior, and you will also have difficulties in changing your sentiments about how tough 2017 can be. You can at the very least try to reduce the potential harm others can cause you by not being too trusting and not making enemies. You will not need to force a smile on yourself, but can consider spending more time in managing your mood and focusing on the positivity in life. You can begin by being grateful for what you have instead of focusing on what you do not have.

Monkey

Years: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

General

2017 will be a less than average year for those born in the Year of the Monkey. However, you will be able to cope with the high expenses. Romantic matters will be poor and if you are single, it will be unlikely for you to fall in love. If you are in a relationship, there will be frequent fights. The worst aspect of the year will be your health. You will tend to fall ill often. There will be risks of accidents, especially if you are often under the influence of drugs. Although your health and safety conditions might not be life threatening, it will have devastating effects on your career performance and mood, making you will be careless and moody. To add on to the complication, you will have the tendency to look down on others and be insensitive to others. Although you will have opportunities for career advancements, your inappropriate behavior, poor health and carelessness will cause the opportunities to slip away. Others will distant themselves from you. As long as you are able to avoid being dismissive, stay in focus and remain healthy and safe, you will be able to embrace the opportunities that come along this year, and this year can be a much better year than anticipated.

Career

There will be some good news for your career such as job opportunities, promotion and recognition. However, upon receiving the good news or securing the opportunities offered, you will be so proud that you will begin to treat others differently. You will directly or indirectly point out other people’s incompetency. You will be indifferent towards others or callous to those who are in a less fortunate plight. Others will likely perceive you as snobbish or self-centered. Instead of focusing on what you have to do on hand or treasuring the opportunities that you are being given, you will often seem to be distracted or preoccupied by other matters. As you will tend to fall ill very often, you will either need to take long medical leave, or be always under the influence of drugs. This will delay your career plans and your performance will be badly affected. Your poor behavior and performance will cause the management who gave you the job or the promotion to regret its decision. They may have to take back the opportunities offered and cancel those in the pipeline. Situations do not need to turn out this way. Opportunities will always be there for you. The critical part will lie on your ability to embrace opportunities and to keep them.

There are three factors that will determine your ability to do so. One will be whether you are able to get along well with others. Second will be whether you can successfully suppress complacency and replace that with focus on what you have to handle on hand. Third will be how well you can keep yourself healthy and safe. By working on the three conditions, you will be able to leverage on the opportunities to improve your career.

Wealth

Although your finances will be poor, you are unlikely to get into financial troubles. If you are earning from a fix income, your income will remain. If your salary fluctuates, the salary will still average out within your expectations. Although you do not have any problems with earnings, your expenses will be so high that can drain your savings out. Fortunately, the expenses will not be high enough to get you into severe debts. You will be spending a lot on medical bills. You will misplace money and valuables. You will have to spend a lot of money due to oversight or misjudgment. It will not be advisable that you invest or gamble. If you are considering going into business, you can consider putting it off for a while.

Relationship

If you are single, the chances of being in a relationship will be slim. You will be absorbed by other matters such as poor health that you will not be keen to be in a relationship. Even if you were to meet someone who you will have potential in developing the relationship with, or someone expresses their interest in you, you will feel that you are too good to be with the person. If you were in a relationship, you will either pick fights with your partner or be indifferent towards your partner. Your poor health and bad mood will have a damaging impact on your relationship. Do not make any major decisions or judgement about your relationship or your partner. Taking things out on your partner will not be a good idea. Focus on the positive side of your relationship.

Health

You will tend to fall ill easily. Although the illnesses will likely to be common ones, your prolonged poor health will cause a lot of frustration and inconvenience to you. You will be tired and careless due to poor health which will lead to delays in your career progress and many other plans. You will have difficulties in focusing, which will put you at high risk of accidents. If you are feeling tired or under the influence of drugs, do not drive, operate machines or handle sharp tools. If you have wobbly legs, simple action such as walking can put you at risk of falls. Do not over estimate what your body can do. If you do not feel well, visit a doctor soon and delay any high risk activities such as driving to a later time. If you feel weak, you can ask for help in whatever you are doing to reduce the possibility of accidents. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It is a respect to your body and for the safety of others.

People

Most of the problems that you will face will originate from your tendency to become complacent and belittle people around you. You will also treat others indifferently. You will be insensitive to others’ misfortune. You are entitled to your own opinions. However, your inappropriate behavior and response towards others will have its consequences on you. This will cause those who have given you the support and opportunities to regret doing so. Opportunities may be forfeited. You will lose many friends and allies. As you will be careless and forgetful, this will put you in a greater disadvantage of being exposed to troubles such as making serious mistakes that can cost you your job or having a brush with the law. Before you blame others for leaving you for the sharks or mock them for their stupidity, reflect of your own. By managing your own behavior, you will be able to reduce the potential problems getting along with others.

Rooster

Years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

General

Since 2017 is a Year of the Rooster, many will anticipate that those who are born in the Year of the Rooster will be having a tough year. However, this preconceived belief will not apply in this year. Those who are born in the Year of the Rooster will definitely not be having a challenging year though it can be a turbulent one. You will encounter some problems getting along with others. The nature of problems can range from having tensions to physical fights. Your health will be poor. There will be injuries and surgeries. You may suffer from physical attacks. There will be possibility of you being suicidal. Your romantic life will be below average. You will be doing fine in terms of money matters. Although there will be problems, you will have many favorable conditions which will enable you to turn situations around and provide you with opportunities. You will gain strong support from others. When you are in need, there will be relevant people helping you out. Despite being in a turbulent year, you will be blessed with a lucky star which has the ability to neutralize troubles. As long as you are prudent, you will be rewarded with opportunities and be able to reduce or avoid problems.

Career

This will be a better than an average year. Although this will be so, you will still need to be wary of the potential problems. You will have a fair share of problem getting along with others. There will be misunderstandings, misinterpretations, accusations and direct conflicts. The direct conflicts may turn violent. Do not engage in heated arguments or antagonize angry people. Your safety will be more important than protecting your principles and beliefs. Instead of twisting other people’s arm to get their agreement, you can consider employing your persuading, negotiation and influencing skills. That will be much more effective than bulldozing over opposing viewpoints. There will be delays and hiccups. You may need to give more buffers between your tasks to reduce impacts from the delays. Be patient. Although there will be challenges, you will have an undying energy that will keep you going. You will not give up easily. Apart from your own initiatives, you will gain support from the management and other relevant people. Not only will you be given career advancement opportunities, you will always get the necessary help when you find yourself in difficult situations. Hence, you will likely to be fine and do well. You can proceed on to implement your career plans, but do not embark on overly ambitious plans. Be pragmatic.

Wealth

Your finances will be average. Although you will have very high expenses in this year, your salary and savings will enable you to make ends meet. However, do keep your expenses in check. There will be some people trying to cheat your money. If there are investments plans or business plans that sound too good to be true, they are usually not genuine. Do research before embarking on any investments. It will be best to avoid investing completely. Avoid gambling. Adopt conservative approach to finances. You may be robbed. Do not stray into dark alleys and unfamiliar grounds. Do not flash your money and valuables in public.

Relationship

Affairs of the heart will be poor. You will be comfortable remaining single if you are single at this time because you will be frustrated with what is going on in your life and you believe that there will be lesser problems to deal with by being single. If you are already in a relationship, there will be a lot of fights. Even if you are a gentle person by nature, there will be unexplainable anger that will cause you to flare up easily. The problem will be that your temper will go off before you can think straight. Before you realize it, the damage has been done. Every fight will have a detrimental impact on your relationship no matter how much your partner loves you, or how strong your relationship originally is. The good news is that when there are fights or unhappiness between you and partner, someone will try to reconcile the both of you and salvage your relationship. Even so, you should not rely too much on others for damage control. It is your responsibility to maintain and protect your relationship.

Health

You will tend to fall ill easily and often. There are signs of surgeries, receiving invasive treatments and having accidents. Among different forms of accidents, you will be prone to those that related to cuts. You may be physically attacked. It is unclear in which form of situation that you will be attacked. You may have direct confrontation with others which can lead to violence. You may be injured during a robbery. There may be some fights which have nothing to do with you, but you become the unlucky passer-by. Apart from the usual injuries, there are indications of self-injuries. In other words, you will deliberately hurt yourself and may be suicidal. It is unclear what causes this. No reasons in the world can justify hurting yourself. If you realize that you have such inclination or thoughts about hurting yourself, seek help from the professionals or people who you can trust.

People

You will face with common problems getting along with others such as backstabbing, gossips, being misled and sabotaging. This may be something that you will anticipate every year and have already accepted it as part of your life. However, the difference in this year will be that there will be a lot of direct conflicts which pushes you and your aggressors to the extremes. Thus, do not get into any head on arguments. Resolve conflicts amicably. You will run a very high risk of being a victim of physical violence. Although you will have some challenges getting along with some people, you will receive strong support from others. You will still receive opportunities from the right connections and there will be people coming to your rescue in troubled times. You will not need to face the challenges alone. The support will be adequate to reduce or solve problems. If you need help, do not hesitate to ask for it.

Dog

Years: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006

General

This will be a scandalous year for those born in the Year of the Dog. There will be a high risk that you will get caught into cobwebs of scams and scandals which will involve your close social circle such as your good friends and family. Due to self-interest, relationships that you have established along the years and kinship will take a backseat. Such phenomenon will infiltrate into your career, finances and romance. You will be experience changes in job, or relocation due to work or frequent business trips. Your wealth will be average, but you will have difficulties in saving. Investment luck will be poor. There will be a high risk that you will be plotted against or cheated of your money by people whom you trust. There will be equivalent chance that you will do the same to your close ones. Your health will be average but your safety will be poor. Your family and relatives may face life threatening situations. You will have the opportunities to improve your romance, but there will be risk of being badly hurt as well. Do not be gullible and keep a low profile and put in hard work instead. Most importantly, respect yourself fully. This will enable you to pull through this year unscathed mentally, emotionally and financially.

Career

This will be a busy year for your career. There will be frequent business trips, or you may need to relocate due to work. There may also be office movement. Hence, this can be physically strenuous. There will also be many changes which can refer to a change in your job, job scope, strategy and direction. While you can gain support from others, luck will not be on your side. Plans may not be able to progress as smoothly and as rapidly as you hope. There will be incidents disrupting your plans. Opportunities that arise will have high risk of being hijacked. Recognition and awards that are supposed to be given to you may be tucked in the darkest corner of the store room. You may be plotted against. You will need to have contingency plans, and do not be too trusting. Avoid sharing confidential information especially related to opportunities that you have not secured. You may discover that people who try to cause harm to you will be colleagues that you regard as good friends. You may also be rudely surprise that people who want to cause harm to you will include business partners, romantic partner and family. If you are being proposed business plans, do research and consider the details carefully. The beauty will be that you will be passionate about what you are doing. This will enable you persevere on. You will be advice to keep a low profile, not to be too trusting and put in hard work. In that way, you will either be able to maintain what you have or have some improvements.

Wealth

If you were to earn from a steady income, your income will likely to remain the same. If your income varies, your income will likely to average out as per your expectation. However, you will have great difficulties in keeping money. The good news will be that you will likely to be able to manage the expenses. It will certainly be good if you can keep your expenses in check. Your investment and gambling luck will be poor. There will be some friends or relatives trying to get you to invest in their business or will like to leverage on your finances to invest in some business. However, there will be a high possibility that they will try to cheat your money or drag you into troubles. If there are investment or business plans that sound good to be true, these are likely to be scandals. Do not be too trusting. As your investing and gambling luck will be poor, you will be advised against investing and gambling.

Relationship

If you are single, there will be a high chance of you meeting someone special. If you are already in a relationship, it will be a mixed year. Both of you will have an enjoyable time together and it will definitely be an appropriate year to improve your relationship and bring your relationship to the next level. However, there are indications of you or your partner trying to cheat on each other. Apart from toying with affairs of the heart, there will be a possibility of either you or your partner cheating the other party of money, or getting the other party into trouble. Hence, your romance can become a troubled one. While cheating and getting your partner into trouble may give you short term benefits, these misdeeds will likely to get back at you in some form or another. Hence, do not entertain such thoughts. At the same time, do protect yourself in the event your partner betrays or harms you.

Health

You will tend to fall ill slightly more than usual, but we will not go as far as saying you will have poor health. However, you will be accident prone and this will have nothing to do with whether you are clumsy or careless. Most of the accidents that you are involved in are purely due to you being in the wrong place at a wrong time. It will be unlikely that the accidents can be fatal but they can be very serious. You do not need to avoid traveling but you can consider avoiding high risk activities and sports. Even if you feel that it is a simple act but will have some risk involved, do not take any risk. For example, if you want to go to the other side of a small drain and jumping across will be tempting, take a longer route by walking round the drain or on a pavement will be a better choice of action. Be alert about your surroundings at all time. Although this may cause you to be labelled as paranoid, it will be better to be careful than to be sorry. There will be a possibility that you will receive bad news from your family and friends regarding their health and safety being in danger.

People

There will be a lot of scandals going on in this year, which may not be any different from in other years. The difference will be that you will be deeply involved in such scandals in some way or the other. You can either be the initiator or the victim. Besides, people who are likely to cause harm to you or you may hurt will be your life partner, close friends and family. No matter whether you will be initiator or the victim, the hurt inflicted can be far worse than what the loss of wealth and physical pain can bring. The feeling of betrayal can cause anybody to be disheartened by how fragile relationships can be. You do not need to be a porcupine and poke anybody who is close to you. However, it will be important not to be gullible and not to be too trusting. Do not be a victim of the scandals.

Pig

Years: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

General

For those born in the Year of the Pig, you will find yourself participating in a test of your stamina without signing up for it. There will be an endless stream of minor challenges occurring in your personal life and career, seeming like a stubborn gum stuck onto you, refusing to budge. You will get so frustrated that everything will seem to be out of control and everybody will be annoying. You will be spending a lot of money. You will be busy or there will be frequent traveling. There will also be a possibility of house moving, relocating and migrating. Your love life will remain status quo if you are single, but you will get into frequent fights if you are already seeing someone. Your health will be poor, which will certainly not help your situation. Your family and relatives may have life-threatening conditions. When you are physically and mentally vulnerable, many will exploit you or cheat you of your money. Having said this, 2017 will not be considered as a challenging year. Instead, it will be the last hurdle you will need to jump over before receiving rewards in the year after that. Be strong, but try to relax. Your mental and physical state of mind will be far more important than anything else.

Career

There will be many different types of problems occurring in your career. Although each of them will not be devastating, handling all of them can be trying and tormenting. You will be busy or you will make frequent business trips. Matters on hand seem to be endless. Although you will be willing to put in a lot of effort, you will feel like a hamster running on a wheel and you are not even inching towards your goals. You will get very flustered. Not only you will feel that support from others will be inadequate, they will seem to annoy you more often than in other years. You will likely to get into arguments with others and display your displeasure frequently. You will be perceived as a difficult person. You will begin to display emotional vulnerability by flaring up or even breaking down. Others will begin to exploit your vulnerability by telling you sob stories to get you to clear their mess or to get their work done for them. After a while, you will be unconcerned about others or matters happening around you. Your poor health will certainly not help matters. You will likely to transform from a frustrated person to a lethargic one. You will even feel that work is slowly draining your life away. Do not be too hard on yourself. Try to take things easy. You can consider taking short breaks from work to care for your physical and mental health. Sometimes, taking a step backwards will be necessary for you to progress better. Keep a low profile and avoid scheduling anything important. As long as you believe in yourself, you will be able to pull through and there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

Wealth

You will not have problems in earning money, but may have difficulties in saving. You will be spending a lot on medical, traveling, mode of transport, house moving and relocating. Keep your expenses in check. There will be people trying to take advantage of your emotional vulnerability by selling you products and services that you do not need when you are feeling discouraged or desperate. Another way others may con money from you will be to convince you with their sob stories. You can help them within your means, but make it a rule of not breaking your piggy bank for them. You will need the savings for your own rainy days. Be conservative in your finances. Do not invest and gamble. As long as you do not take risk in finances, it will be unlikely to get into financial troubles.

Relationship

If you are single, the chances of falling in love will be slim. You will get so tired and distracted that it will be difficult to ignite the fire of love. Even though you may be keen to be in a relationship, it will sound like a chore in your current state of mind. If you are already in a relationship, there will be frequent fights. As you will be in a foul mood, no matter what your partner does or not do will appear annoying. It may reach a point that you will be so tired of getting into arguments that you will appear indifferent towards your partner. Although you cannot be considered as going through a challenging 2017, it will not be a good year for you either. Venting out your frustrations on your partner will not help, but will weaken your relationship. Let your partner know what you are going through so that your partner will be able to understand and can provide care and the support that you need.

Health

Your health will be poor. You will have migraines, gastric problems and insomnia. There may be problems with your liver and stomach. Although it will be unlikely that you will face life threatening situations, your poor health will cause you to get tired easily and lose interest in whatever you are doing. As you might get distracted easily due to your lethargy, you might become accident prone as well. Thus do not rush all over the place no matter how busy you are as this will put you at risk of injuring yourself. Do have adequate rest to improve your immune system and reduce your risk of accidents. Having said this, it can be difficult to do so as there are signs that you will be busy, or there will be frequent traveling. You may move or migrate. Even within your hectic schedule, do try your best to allocate time for adequate rest which will enable you to go a long way. Your family members may have serious health and safety conditions that can be life threatening.

People

You will be faced with many different kinds of challenges and obstacles. Although each of them may not be catastrophic, your situation will become different when all of them are compounded. You will be very frustrated most of the time which will cause you to get into fights or other form of unhappy events with others. Many will find it difficult to communicate with you or get along with you. At the same time, you will be so vulnerable emotionally that others will leverage on your desperation to get out of the frustration by selling you products and services that you do not need. They will also try to cheat your money by telling you their sob stories. In other words, others will cheat you of money and compassion. Do not be too trusting. You will gradually transform from being edgy to indifferent. It may not be easy, but try to manage your emotions and do not be too trusting. Do strike a balance between protecting yourself and not be nonchalant.

