Chinatown seniors learn about immigrant mental stress

By South Cove Manor at Quincy Point

South Cove Manor at Quincy Point hosted a breakfast seminar about mental stresses for immigrants on Dec. 22 at Boston Chinese Evangelical Church’s 120 Shawmut Avenue auditorium. About 50 seniors attended the seminar.

Dr. Emily Wu is a resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, specializing in mental health. She spoke about Asian Americans, who are the fastest growing minority. Asian Americans made up 4.6 percent of the U.S. population in 2000 with 11.9 million people and reached 15.5 million in 2008, based on Census data.

The four most common stresses facing immigrants, based on a 2000 study, were

Their future in America (27 percent)

Their health (26 percent)

Concern for relatives in home country (24 percent)

Financial concerns (23 percent)

Asian Americans are the fastest growing senior minority group, with 840,000 seniors in 2000 growing by 64.4 percent to 1.34 million in 2009, based on Census data. Since 1990, most of these seniors were from the Philippines, China, Korea and Vietnam. Most of the elders were sponsored by their children to immigrate or were descended from earlier immigrants. The majority of Asian American families live in multigenerational homes, according to 2011 Census data.

The emotional challenges facing seniors are loneliness, isolation, missing a sense of belonging and no social support. However, many seniors are reluctant to seek mental health resources. They feel emotional issues may stem from physical ailments or a lack of toughness in character.

Some cultural factors exacerbate mental health issues for Asian Americans. While a Western person will seek help for emotional distress, most Asians feel they do not need professional help unless the behavior is disruptive or socially unacceptable. American society focuses on individual needs, while Asian culture emphasizes the collective good.

Immigrant seniors have language barriers and depend on their children for interpreting, while being unable to communicate with English-speaking grandchildren. They lose their social status from their former careers in their home country, having to start over again with language and culture. Their opinion matters less, as they can contribute less knowledge about American society.

Asian Americans need greater awareness of mental health, as immigrant seniors face unique challenges. It is important to understand the risks and seek professional help when needed.

This post is also available in: Chinese