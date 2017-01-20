Chinatown land parcel discussed at community meeting

The community gathered at a Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) meeting Jan. 20 to discuss the future of Parcel 12 at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

Parcel 12 is one of the few remaining undeveloped properties in Chinatown. It is owned by the BPDA and is located on Tremont Street between the DoubleTree Hotel/Wang YMCA and the Tufts Medical Center parking garage.

The BPDA plans to request for proposals (RFP) this year, inviting developers to bid on the land parcel following requirements outlined in the RFP, said BPDA deputy director for community planning Lara Mérida. It intends for Parcel 12 to become a mixed-use project with condos, affordable housing and retail space. Whoever the BPDA chooses as a developer, the BPDA will still own the land, which will be for lease.

Unlike the Massachusetts Department of Transportation land parcels on Kneeland Street, the BPDA is not required to award the project to the highest bidder. Mérida said the agency wants any potential project to be right for the community. The community meeting allows Chinatown residents to help the BPDA develop requirements for the RFP application.

“We really want what is best for the community with this project,” said BPDA senior planner Mary Knasas. “We do not plan on going with the highest bidder.”

Residents broke out into groups to discuss what they would like to see at Parcel 12. The BPDA plans on taking those ideas and crafting the draft guidelines.

Many residents voiced their objections to luxury condos at Parcel 12. They wanted to see more affordable housing in Chinatown.

There will be another workshop in February or March with the community to review the draft guidelines and to see if there is anything else to add. The BPDAs plan on releasing the RFP to bid in spring or summer 2017.