Chinatown businesses install cigarette butt receptacles

The Chinatown Business Association installed its second cigarette butt receptacle on Dec. 21, 2016 at Great Taste Bakery & Restaurant. (From left) AACA founder Amy Guen, AACA Building Energy Efficient Maintenance Skills coordinator Maureen Moreira and Chinatown Business Association president Steven Chen. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

The Chinatown Business Association installed its second cigarette butt receptacle on Dec. 21, 2016, at Great Taste Bakery & Restaurant.

The association purchased the receptacles for neighborhood restaurants, in partnership with the Clean Up Chinatown Committee (CCC) and the Asian American Civic Association (AACA). Cigarette butts were identified as the top cause of street trash in a survey conducted by the CCC. The AACA Building Energy Efficient Maintenance Skills (BEEMS) program helped install the receptacles.

“We don’t encourage smoking, but we would like to keep Chinatown a clean and beautiful neighborhood,” said Amy Guen, AACA founder.

