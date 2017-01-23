Charter renewed for Chinese immersion charter school

Hadley’s Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School

Accepting Applications for 2017-2018 School Year

Hadley, Mass—January 23, 2017—The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has approved the charter renewal for the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (PVCICS.) Over the past ten years, the Hadley based K-12 regional public charter school, serving students from 39 different cities and towns from throughout the Pioneer Valley, has consistently produced excellent academic results, while enabling students to become bi-lingual and bi-literate in English and Chinese.

“We are very pleased the state has once again renewed our charter,” said Richard Alcorn, Executive Director of PVCICS. “Since opening in 2007, we have been faithful to our charter and committed to educating children from the Pioneer Valley in both English and Mandarin. Our goal has always been to maintain a rigorous curriculum which challenges our students every day as well as teaching them about the cultural intricacies of China. We appreciate the support we have received from the Board of Secondary and Elementary Education and Commissioner Chester.”

PVCICS is the only Chinese immersion public charter school in the state of Massachusetts, serving students from grades K-12 and offering the two year International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme in 11th and 12th grades. Students are immersed in learning Mandarin Chinese starting in kindergarten and are quickly proficient in what is considered one of the most difficult languages to master. In 2015, PVCICS was one of only three schools in the U.S. to be awarded the prestigious Confucius Classroom of the Year Award. The school consistently ranks at or near the top for MCAS testing in the state and is ranked a Level 1 school at meeting proficiency gap-narrowing goals.

“Not only are we proud of our students academics achievements, we are also committed to educating them about international topics through the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme,” said Kathleen Wang, Principal of PVCICS. “We prepare students for the rigors of collegiate level studies and hope they become global citizens with a better understanding of the world and its people.”

As a public charter school PVCICS charges no tuition. PVCICS is now accepting lottery applications for fall 2017. Admissions are conducted though lotteries, the first of which will be conducted shortly.

