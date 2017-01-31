Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association banquet kicks off Chinese New Year season

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association held its Chinese New Year banquet on Jan. 29 at Hei La Moon. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) celebrated the Year of the Rooster on Jan. 29 at Hei La Moon. More than 570 guests attended the banquet.

CCBA president Paul Chan said, “The Rooster is graceful and timely. In these trying times for immigrants, we are glad Boston’s Mayor Walsh is not sheepish, unlike his zodiac sign.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wished guests a happy new year. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh greeted the crowd in Cantonese, wishing them a prosperous Chinese New Year.

“Boston is an inclusive city and I thank Council President Michelle Wu for what she’s done this week,” Walsh said. “Chinatown is a strong neighborhood, because its residents have never forgotten their heritage.”

Boston Council President Wu brought her son Blaise Pewarski to the gala. “We live in interesting times,” she said. “We come together to protect our rights in this country that belongs to all of us.”

CCBA president Paul Chan (second right) received a citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives. (From left) State Rep. Tackey Chan, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Paul Chan, Rep. Donald Wong. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

The CCBA received citations from the Massachusetts House of Representatives, along with the Mass. Treasurer Deb Goldberg’s office.

CCBA officers received a citation from Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg. (From left) CCBA Chinese secretary Larry Young, Treasury deputy legislative director Steve Moore, CCBA president Paul Chan, CCBA English secretary Susan Chu, CCBA treasurer. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Other guests included state Sen. Joe Boncore, state Rep. Tackey Chan, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Rep. Donald Wong, Quincy City Councilor Nina Liang, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston’s Director-general Scott Lai, former Mayor Ray Flynn, former Fitchburg Mayor Lisa Wong and former Holyoke City Councilor Anthony Soto.

Woo Ching’s White Crane Kung Fu performed the opening lion dance.

Boston Council President Michelle Wu’s son Blaise Pewarski admires the lion head, while holding an orange from Woo Ching White Crane Kung Fu. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

