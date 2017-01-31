Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association banquet kicks off Chinese New Year season

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) celebrated the Year of the Rooster on Jan. 29 at Hei La Moon. More than 570 guests attended the banquet.

CCBA president Paul Chan said, “The Rooster is graceful and timely. In these trying times for immigrants, we are glad Boston’s Mayor Walsh is not sheepish, unlike his zodiac sign.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh greeted the crowd in Cantonese, wishing them a prosperous Chinese New Year.

“Boston is an inclusive city and I thank Council President Michelle Wu for what she’s done this week,” Walsh said. “Chinatown is a strong neighborhood, because its residents have never forgotten their heritage.”

Boston Council President Wu brought her son Blaise Pewarski to the gala. “We live in interesting times,” she said. “We come together to protect our rights in this country that belongs to all of us.”

The CCBA received citations from the Massachusetts House of Representatives, along with the Mass. Treasurer Deb Goldberg’s office.

Other guests included state Sen. Joe Boncore, state Rep. Tackey Chan, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Rep. Donald Wong, Quincy City Councilor Nina Liang, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston’s Director-general Scott Lai, former Mayor Ray Flynn, former Fitchburg Mayor Lisa Wong and former Holyoke City Councilor Anthony Soto.

Woo Ching’s White Crane Kung Fu performed the opening lion dance.

This post is also available in: Chinese