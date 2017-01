Cantata Singers’ Chamber Series continues with the music of Lazar Weiner and Kurt Weill on Friday, January 20th, 2017 at 7:30pm at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Hear beautiful Yiddish art songs by Weiner alongside beloved songs by Weill. Yehudi Wyner, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and Lazar Weiner’s son, will give a pre-concert talk at 6:30pm.

Please find the concert release PDF here.

Cantata Singers_January Chamber Concert Release