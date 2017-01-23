Brookline Democrats to elect delegates to state convention Feb. 11

Brookline Democrats will be holding a caucus on Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. to elect delegates to the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, which will be held on Saturday, June 3 in Lowell to discuss the Party Platform.

Brookline will be electing 43 delegates and 6 alternates. The caucus will be held at the Brookline High School Cafeteria, 115 Greenough Street (the site is accessible to people with disabilities). Registered Democrats in will be eligible to vote at the caucus. Those not elected as Delegates or Alternates who meet the qualifications may apply to be Add-on Delegates in the following categories: Youth, Minority, or Disabled.

For more information, contact Brookline Democratic Town Committee Chair, Cindy Rowe, at 617-277-6282.