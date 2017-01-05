Boston’s Trans and Queer community to rally at Statehouse Jan. 14 to protest Trump agenda, ‘white supremacy in all its forms’

Members of Boston’s LGBTQ community are planning a “Trans and Queer Liberation” rally outside the Massachusetts State House on Saturday, January 14th, from 2:00pm – 5:00pm, to oppose Donald Trump’s anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant, and openly racist rhetoric, and to build solidarity in the Boston area to oppose local threats to civil rights, including the Boston Police Department’s plan to purchase social media surveillance software.

See the details for the event here: https://www.facebook.com/ events/161582807652401/

The organizers of the event, which has attracted more than 2,000 “interested” RSVPs on Facebook, issued the following statement:

“The purpose of this rally is to continue to build queer community and stand in solidarity with other marginalized communities during this tough political environment.

Our goals are straightforward:

We the members of the trans and queer community of Boston, as well as our allies/accomplices, announce a rally to denounce Trump’s hateful rhetoric as well as other local violent measures that will harm oppressed communities. We denounce Trump’s anti-LGBTQ and racist vice president Pence, and we denounce the anti-LGBTQ and racist cabinet that Trump and Pence are assembling.

We stand against white supremacy in all its forms. We stand for immigration rights, denounce the proposed Muslim registry of the Trump administration, and denounce the continuation of deportation policies carried on from the Obama administration. Deportations tear apart our families and communities, and the trans and queer community will not be silent on this issue.

On a local level, we denounce the continued surveillance of and oppressive policing in communities of color in Boston. In particular, we denounce the recent initiative by the Boston Police Department to expand surveillance to social networking platforms. This move to target personal online speech is another violent step in the targeted criminalization of Muslim people, people of color, and trans and queer people. Read more about this here: http://tinyurl.com/gnc25cy

In addition, we call on Governor Baker to voice clear opposition to any repeal of the recently passed public accommodations bill, which bans discrimination against trans people accessing public accommodations. This bill will be challenged as a ballot question in 2018, and we must hold our local officials accountable for supporting equality over oppression. As this is a ballot measure, we ask you to also talk to your friends and family about this important issue. Convincing voters is crucial in protecting public accommodations for trans folx. Read more here: http://tinyurl.com/hwa5s92

We ask that in addition to rallying with us on January 14, you call the following individuals and ask them to (a) oppose increased policing and oppose police surveillance of social media, (b) support immigrant rights, and (c) support the transgender public accommodations bill as it exists.

The Trans and Queer Liberation Rally is endorsed by The Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance, Black and Pink, The Repeal Hyde Art Project, Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, The Network La Red, Jewish Voices for Peace Boston Chapter, American Civil Liberties Union – Massachusetts Chapter, Hispanic Black Gay Coalition, The Degenderettes, and other groups.