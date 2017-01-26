Boston Jobs Coalition supports Boston Resident Jobs Policy Ordinance

The Boston City Council voted unanimously today to support the revised Boston Resident Jobs Policy Ordinance submitted to the Council on December 1st by Mayor Walsh. The revision of the 1986 Ordinance raised the percentage for minimum hours worked by Boston workers to 51%; for minimum hours worked by workers of color to 40%; and for hours worked by women to 12%.digp

The ordinance covers all City financed construction projects and all private construction projects over fifty thousand square feet. Developers, contractors, and subcontractors will be fined $300 a day for each violation of the Ordinance compliance procedures.

The seven member Boston Employment Commission oversees implementation of the Policy and is given in the ordinance the authority to levy fines for noncompliance. The ordinance also authorises the Mayor to appoint 1 to 2 members from nominations of community organizations with a history of fights for worker rights.

Priscilla Flint-Banks, President of the Boston Jobs Coalition, remarking on the role of the Boston Jobs Coalition in the development of the ordinance, said “In November 2014, the BJC began putting on paper thoughts of community activists on how to strengthen the 1986 Boston Residency Jobs Ordinance. We appreciate that Mayor Walsh saw the value in combining the thinking of those of us who experience the problems with the thinking of those hired to resolve them.

Noting the contribution of the BRJP to the building of solidarity between Boston workers, workers of color and women, Melonie Griffith, treasurer of the BJC, said “A benefit of this ordinance, often overlooked, is that it links the principle of affirmative action for workers of color and women to the principle that all residents of Boston, regardless of race, have a right to a fair share of construction work going on in Boston. We need more policies bringing benefits to all workers in this City while strengthening worker solidarity.”

Regarding the continuing work of the Coalition focused on improving the conditions and rights of workers in Boston, Weezy Waldstein, chair of the BJC Permanent Jobs Work Group said,

“I believe that the willingness of Mayor Walsh to work with BJC on the development of this ordinance has resulted in a stronger ordinance than otherwise would have been possible. This collaborative process should be the model for the work necessary to develop policies that improve the quality of life for workers on permanent jobs.”