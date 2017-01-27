Book Review: ‘The Year of the Rooster’ by Oliver Chin

Oliver Chin’s “The Year of the Rooster” is a fun and inspirational story with lively illustrations, a perfect finale to his “Tales from the Chinese Zodiac” series.

As his name embodies, Ray, the newborn chick, is a ray of light to his family and his human girl buddy Ying. Together, Ray and Ying go on a journey in search of the mysterious phoenix.

The plot is well crafted. Ray learns from his father a rooster’s job to wake the town up, and the story begins here when the pig discovers a phoenix feather. When Ray’s trip approaches the end, he feels the call within and crows for the first time. The scene here corresponds to the beginning, allowing readers to share and feel the growth of the young chicken.

During the trip, Ray and Ying meet the other eleven animals of the Zodiac and receive help and guidance from them. The animals’ different personalities affect the narrative and add fun to the lines. For the sake of consistency, it’s too bad the snake did not appear after the dragon, instead of the horse, so that all the animals would have appeared in zodiac order.

Juan Calle’s illustrations simply delight. Not only does Calle capture the characteristics of different characters accurately, but the inking and coloring is reminiscent of traditional Chinese paintings. The contrast is eye-catching, and the pictures seem as if they are colored by a calligraphy brush to create blurry margins of color lumps.

The story is written in catchy English that is easy for children to understand. The simplified Chinese translation provides another possibility to Chinese readers. It should be noted that the Chinese text is not a direct translation from English, but more an adaptation in terms of details. Though this does not harm the charm of the story, readers should keep it in mind.

Following the story is a brief description of personalities of those born in the Year of the Rooster: eager to rise to the occasion. The passage reminds the reader of Ray’s adventure, along with remembering the best of one’s “Rooster friends” with a smile.

