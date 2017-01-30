BloDry Boutique Valentine’s Day pampering packages

Fenway’s BloDry Boutique Offers Valentine’s Day Pampering Packages for Boston’s Belles

WHAT: Calling all Boston beauties, BloDry Boutique invites women of all relationship statuses to indulge in a mini-makeover to prepare for Valentine’s Day. From Thursday, February 9th through Tuesday, February 14th the Fenway boutique-style beauty bar will blow Boston’s ladies away with their pre-Valentine’s Day pamper-fest packages.

For $80, ladies will receive a fabulous blow out off of BloDry Boutique’s signature hair menu, a flawless full-face makeup application, a glass of bubbly and a swag bag. If you would just like a blow dry, for $45 you will receive all of the abovementioned items minus the makeup application.

Don’t leave it up to your significant other to spoil you this V-Day, treat yourself to a relaxing day at BloDry Boutique because we all know getting dolled up is the best part of any special occasion. From the moment you walk in the door BloDry Boutique’s lovely and talented staff will spoil you rotten and you’ll leaving feeling like a whole new you!

To book an appointment call 857-250-4115 – availability is limited, be sure to call in advance!

PRICE: Blow Dry and Makeup Application – $80.00

Blow Dry Only – $45

WHEN: Thursday, February 9th through Tuesday, February 14th

WHERE: BloDry Boutique

94 Van Ness Street

Boston, MA 02215

About BloDry Boutique

Located in Boston’s The Fenway BloDry Boutique offers traditional blow drys with a full menu of styles for clients to choose from. The 1,200 square foot beauty bar is lined with gorgeous granite counter tops, eight custom-made styling stations, hanging mirrors and high-end blow dryers that are suspended from the ceiling. BloDry Boutique also offers onsite makeup application, as well as an “on-the-go” team of stylists who will travel to the client for all their beauty needs right in their home or hotel room. For more information on BloDry Boutique, please visit http://blodryboutiques.com.