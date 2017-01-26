Baker-Polito administration announces second round of Complete Streets community funding awards

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack, Highway Administrator Thomas Tinlin, and members of the Massachusetts Legislature today announced the second round of awards from the Complete Streets Program. A ceremony was held at the Massachusetts State House to distribute a total of $5.5 million to 15 communities in funding for the Complete Streets Funding Program.

“We are pleased to work closely with the Commonwealth’s municipalities to build vibrant neighborhoods and communities that have access to safe and reliable travel while addressing local infrastructure and development priorities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through our Complete Streets Program, cities and towns are able to design and develop transportation projects that address their unique needs and help people using all modes of travel get where they need to go.”

“We are very proud to announce the second round of funding for the Complete Streets Program,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Our administration is committed to encouraging safe and reliable travel, and with our Complete Streets Program, municipalities are empowered to design and build infrastructure projects that improve safety and accessibility, while promoting livability and local economic development goals.”

A “complete street” is one that provides safe and accessible options for all travel modes and for all people, taking into account the ages and abilities of individuals. In September 2016, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the first round of awards from the Complete Streets Program to 11 communities which totaled over $4.4 million.

“MassDOT is continuing to collaborate with communities across Massachusetts and provide them with an opportunity to design streets that contribute towards the safety, health and economic viability of our communities,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “I am very proud of the hard work that has gone into the Complete Streets Program and thankful for the state and local officials, transportation advocates, MassDOT personnel and key stakeholders who have played a role in managing this program and encouraging ‘complete streets’ design principles in transportation projects.”

“The Complete Streets Program is a big step toward improving public health, reducing traffic congestion, and making our streets safer for all travelers whether they are walking, biking, using transit or an automobile,” said Highway Administrator Thomas J. Tinlin. “I thank everyone who has contributed to this program and helped our local communities improve their infrastructure in ways that encourage safe and reliable travel, strengthen our economy and improve our way life.”

The Complete Streets funding awards will be used to fund local, multi-modal infrastructure improvement projects, as identified in each municipality’s submitted Complete Streets Prioritization Plan. Examples of projects that can be addressed through the program include improved street lighting, radar speed signage, intersection signalization, new shared bike paths, designated bicycle lanes, ADA/AAB compliant curb ramps, transit signal prioritization, and transit pedestrian connection improvements such as ramps, signage, and new signals at crosswalks.

Complete Streets Program requirements include the attendance by municipalities at an initial program workshop, passage of a Complete Streets Policy that scores 80 or above out of a possible 100 points (Tier 1), and the development of a Complete Streets Prioritization Plan (Tier 2). Upon completion of these requirements, a municipality is eligible for construction funds (Tier 3). Through the program, a municipality is eligible to request up to $50,000 for technical assistance, and up to $400,000 for construction funding with additional consideration in the qualification process for Community Compact communities.

The Complete Streets Funding Program was launched on February 1, 2016. To date, 108 municipalities have approved policies and 27 have approved Prioritization Plans. MassDOT has developed a full Complete Streets Funding Program Guidance document that explains the program requirements, model policy guidance and scoring system, and eligible infrastructure. A two-way interactive online portal has been developed to guide and assist municipalities through the Policy Development, Prioritization Plan and Project Approval Tiers of the program.

Municipal Complete Streets Funding Locations and Descriptions

Dalton will receive $400,000 in funding for improvements to existing sidewalks and construction of new sidewalks on High Street. This project will enhance safety on one of the most heavily used pedestrian routes in the town that is often traveled by those walking to the Pinegrove Park recreational area and Dalton Senior Center. The project context area and neighborhood is also listed as an environmental justice population.

Egremont will receive $58,933 in funding for projects that improve safety for bicyclists, pedestrians and other travelers throughout the town. These projects will include the installation of “your speed” signs that encourage drivers to decrease their speeds, installation of signage alerting drivers to the presence of hikers and pedestrians, and the installation of additional bicycle parking spaces and a bicycle repair station.

Everett will receive $399,950 in funding for signal and midblock crossing improvements, new bus shelters, bicycle racks and street furniture along Broadway Street. These projects will include audible countdown signals and improved visibility of crosswalks which will greatly enhance the safety and accessibility of this major roadway and transportation network.

Hinsdale will receive $400,000 in funding for constructing new sidewalks, replacing degraded sidewalks, installing new crosswalks at intersections, and implementing traffic calming measures at priority locations. The new sidewalks and crosswalks will be constructed along Longview and Commonwealth Avenues, the sidewalks will be replaced and a new crosswalk installed along Church and Goodrich Streets, and there will two new “your speed” feedback signs to calm traffic on Longview Avenue.

Lexington will receive $292,198 in funding for a comprehensive plan to improve safety and accessibility throughout the town. Seven elementary and middle schools will receive multiple flashing school zone devices, new ramps, and new pavement markings to improve safety and visibility at crossings. The award also includes reconstructing the sidewalk along the north side of Outlook Drive, maintenance of existing on-street bicycle lane striping throughout the town and the installation of bicycle racks at fourteen key conservation and recreation access point entrances.

Littleton will receive $394,970 in funding for safety improvements, the installation of solar-powered flashing school zone signs, and the installation of bicycle racks at key locations throughout the town. Additionally, the scope of work includes the construction of a new sidewalk along the east side of Russell Street from Delaney Drive to Great Road (Route 119), and reconstruction of an existing sidewalk from the Littleton Middle School and Russell Street Elementary Street northern entrance to Delaney Drive.

Lynn will receive $399,288 in funding for the reconstruction of sidewalks along South Common Street, a heavily traveled pedestrian roadway that connects to a park and to six senior citizen housing complexes. The award will also fund traffic calming measures on O’Callaghan Way such as building bump-outs to reduce pavement width, increasing sidewalk width, and installing a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon to signal a crosswalk.

Natick will receive $385,584 in funding for improving safety for pedestrians and bicyclists at thirteen intersections. The work will include installing a pedestrian-activated signal at the intersection of West Central Street (Route 135) at Boden Lane, installing high-visibility marked crosswalks with pedestrian warning signage and flashing pedestrian beacons at several locations, and upgrading pedestrian signal and bicycle detection equipment at numerous intersections.

Newton will receive $400,000 in funding for the installation of a fully actuated traffic signal at the intersection of Washington Street at Harvard Street, adjacent to the Newtonville Commuter Rail Station and an MBTA bus stop. The project also includes adding curb extensions to reduce the crossing distance and improve visibility, providing new sidewalks, and installing ADA compliant wheelchair ramps, accessible pedestrian signals, bicycle detection, signage and pavement markings.

Northampton will receive $400,000 in funding for improvements that facilitate safeand reliable travel along Pleasant Street (Route 5) at the pedestrian crossing to the Northampton Amtrak Station, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus stop, and the Manhan Rail Trail. The project will include building a raised intersection with curb extensions and new pavement markings to facilitate traffic calming and safer crossing. The project also includes new sidewalks, accessible ramps, signage, benches, and plantings.

Salisbury will receive $400,000 in funding for reconstructing sidewalks and constructing a new sidewalk on Pleasant Street and adding a sidewalk on Seabrook Road. These improvements will allow the town to encourage residents to walk to key retail areas, diversify the modes of transportation for residents and visitors, and connect residents with parks, an elementary school, and a rail trail.

Somerville will receive $347,765 in funding for city-wide pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements. The award will be used for reconstructing the intersection of Tufts/Knowlton Street and Washington Street, installing horizontal and vertical treatments along residential streets to increase bicycle and pedestrian utilization, and installing new pavement surfaces and lane markings on several priority corridors.

Taunton will receive $400,000 in funding for sidewalk improvements and a new on-road bicycle lane and signage on Kilmer Avenue, from Highland Avenue to Oak Street. This project will include sidewalk reconstruction and new curbing, crosswalk improvements, and curb upgrades, and will improve an important network connection to public housing and local schools.

Westford will receive $399,860 in funding for constructing a new sidewalk along Main Street and Boston Road and a new pedestrian crossing to Town Common. The award will also fund the installation of a new curb bump-out to provide traffic calming at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Boston Road, and pedestrian crossing safety improvements at the entrance to Westford Town Hall.

Weymouth will receive $386,645 in funding for comprehensive safety, accessibility and mobility needs throughout the community. The funding award will allow for new pedestrian accommodations and accessibility improvements at major crossings and schools. The project will also improve transit access and bus shelters at bus stops, install speed monitoring displays at several roadway segments, and install bicycle shelters at various locations throughout the town.

The available funding for Complete Streets is $12.5 million to be used through Fiscal Years 2016 and 2017. Please visit www.mass.gov/massdot/completestreets for additional information. For the status of community participation and documents seehttps://masscompletestreets.com/Map/