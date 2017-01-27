Asian realtors group celebrate fifth year in Boston

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA)’s Boston Chapter held its fifth annual gala on Jan. 20 at the Taj Hotel. A sold-out crowd of 275 realtors and their guests celebrated the Boston chapter’s win of Chapter of the Year among 37 national chapters.

State Rep. Rady Mom, Mass. Asian American Commissioner Kay Dong, Rep. Donald Wong, Rep. Tackey Chan, Asian American Commissioner Elisa Choi. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

AREAA national president Angie Lee attended gala. Lee is the first Korean American and first millennial leader of the 16,000 member group.

“The Asian American Pacific Islander community has a mortgage origination volume of $600 billion a year,” Lee said. “That’s tremendous economic power that we represent.”

Lee and Boston chapter president Dick J. Lee installed the 2017 board of directors and executive board.

Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson presented a citation, proclaiming “AREAA Day” in Boston with Sophia Wang of Council President Michelle Wu’s office. Other guests included state Rep. Tackey Chan, Rep. Rady Mom, Rep. Donald Wong and Massachusetts Housing Partnership director of homeownership Elliot Schmiedl.

Founded in 2003, AREAA is a nonprofit professional trade organization dedicated to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities by creating a powerful national voice for housing and real estate professionals that serve this dynamic market.

