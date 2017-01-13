ArtsEmerson and HowlRound join with over 100 theatres for the Ghostlight Project on Jan. 19

PLEDGING TO PROTECT VALUES OF INCLUSION, PARTICIPATION, AND COMPASSION FOR EVERYONE

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017, 5:30PM

EMERSON/CUTLER MAJESTIC THEATRE, BOSTON

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

Boston, MA – January 13, 2017] On the eve of Inauguration Day 2017, ArtsEmerson and HowlRound will join over one hundred theatres across the United States that will participate in the Ghostlight Project, which will bring the theatre community together from coast to coast on January 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in each time zone to light a light and make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone, regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity or sexual orientation. The range of participating theatres include Broadway houses, regional theatres, college/university theatres, community theatres, and high school theatre departments.

Inspired by the theatrical tradition of keeping a “ghost light” on in a darkened theater, the Ghostlight Project and participating theatres aim to “create light” for the challenging times ahead by inviting communities to gather, reflect, and shine lights. ArtsEmerson will host its gathering, including reading selections from the Constitution and public reflection, at the Emerson/Cutler Majestic Theatre (in front and inside) located at 219 Tremont Street in Boston’s historic Theatre District. HowlRound (a knowledge commons by and for the theatre community), also housed at Emerson College, will live-stream the event at www.howlround.com. Attendees are encouraged to bring any electric light source, but no open flames. RSVP is not required, but encouraged at http://bit.ly/2j25HwC. For more information call 617.824.8400 or visit www.artsemerson.org. #GhostlightProject #BeALight #AllAreWelcome

Other Boston-area theatrical organizations participating (as of this writing) include The Huntington Theatre Company, American Repertory Theatre (ART), Boston Center for the Arts, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Central Square Theatre, Gloucester Stage Company, Wellfleet Harbor Actors’ Theatre (WHAT), and others. To see the full list of participants, visit https://theghostlightproject.c om/participants/.

“As a field,” says P. Carl, Co-Artistic Director of ArtsEmerson and Director of HowlRound, “theater across America has worked diligently and consistently to be a place where complex conversations across many viewpoints can happen respectfully, with compassion and generosity. In a divisive moment in our country theatre makers of every sort have come together offering our theaters as a place of light for all-a place where inclusion and connection is our guide and people will join in a collective, simultaneous pledge. ArtsEmerson and HowlRound are proud to be a part of the Ghostlight Project, fostering creative expression and meaningful conversation in brave spaces.”

“The performing arts and the theatre especially powerfully connect us to our common humanity. I applaud ArtsEmerson and HowlRound, as well as members of the theatre community in Boston and across the country, for this national initiative to shine a bright light on our shared values, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Emerson College President Lee Pelton. “An important aspect of our students’ education is their participation in community and civic life so they might develop an appreciation of the impact they can make on society in a participatory democracy.”

The Ghostlight Project Steering Committee

Claudia Alick (Community Producer, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) Saheem Ali (Director, The Booty Call, NYC), Daniel Beaty (actor, singer, writer, and activist Emergency, Mr. Joy), Alexandra Billings (actress, singer Transparent), Sammi Cannold (Director, Ragtime on Ellis Island), P. Carl (Co-Founder, HowlRound and Co-Artistic Director, ArtsEmerson), Rachel Chavkin (Director, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Lear deBessonet (creator of Public Works, Good Person of Szechwan), Sarah Flamm (Creative Producer, Ragtime on Ellis Island), Rachel Hauck (Director, Hadestown), David Hwang (Playwright, Chinglish), Christine Jones (Scenic Designer, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Mia Katigbak (Actress, National Asian American Theatre Company, Awake and Sing), Moisés Kaufman (Director, The Laramie Project), Jenny Koons (Curator of Creative Collisions Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm), Lisa Kron (author, Fun Home), Tina Landau (Director, The SpongeBob Musical), Lorin Latarro (Choreographer, Waitress), Zhailon Levingston (Co-Founder, Words on White), Gavin Lodge (Actor, Annie), Rebecca Martinez (Actor, Sojourn Theatre, Milagro Theatre), Jennifer McGrath (Stage Manager, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey), Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan (Actor, Hamilton), Lisa Peterson (Director, An Iliad), Sam Pinkleton (Choreographer, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Clint Ramos (Costume Designer, Eclipsed), Randy Reyes (Artistic Director, Mu Performing Arts), Leigh Silverman (Director, Violet), Kristyn Smith (Local One Stagehands), Jeanine Tesori (Composer, Fun Home), Liesl Tommy (Director, Eclipsed), Stephanie Ybarra (Director of Special Artistic Projects at the Public Theater), and David Zinn (Scenic Designer, The Humans).

https://theghostlightproject.c om/

About ArtsEmerson

ArtsEmerson is the professional presenting and producing organization of the Office of the Arts at Emerson College, and aims to address gaps in Boston’s cultural landscape by putting the world on stage and inviting diverse audiences from across the region into its historic downtown venues. Founded in 2010 by Robert J. Orchard under the auspices of Emerson College, ArtsEmerson quickly established a reputation for putting great work from diverse cultures on its stages — work that emanates from the language of theater, yet pushes the boundaries into dance, music, and opera. The organization is committed to building a cultural institution that embraces and reflects the changing demographics of the City of Boston. ArtsEmerson operates from the core belief that the arts are for everyone. In 2015, Orchard moved into the role of Creative Consultant. Currently ArtsEmerson is led by Co-Artistic Directors, David Dower and P. Carl, and Executive Director, David Howse. This shared leadership model reflects the organization’s values — that multiple voices are essential to leading a 21st century arts organization.

https://artsemerson.org/Online /

About HowlRound: A knowledge Commons by and for the Theatre Community

HowlRound, located in the Office of the Arts at Emerson College, designs and develops online communication platforms and in person gatherings that promote access, participation, organizational collaboration, field wide research, and new teaching practices to illuminate the breadth, diversity, and impact of a commons based approach to theatre practice.

www.HowlRound.com

About Emerson College

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in the liberal arts, communication, and the arts. The College has approximately 3,500 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, and at its beautifully restored 14th-century castle in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington, DC, London, China, the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England, and South Africa. The College has an active network of 37,000 alumni. For more information, visit emerson.edu.