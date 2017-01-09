Arts and Business Council of Greater Boston names 2017 Walter Feldman fellowship recipients

The Arts and Business Council of Greater Boston is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2017 Walter Feldman Fellowship Program, interdisciplinary artist Gabriel Sosa and painter Jessica Tam. Juried this year by curator Laura Knott, the Fellowship fosters artists’ professional development through career coaching, curatorial support, and the production of a solo exhibition. It is endowed by celebrated abstract expressionist artist Walter Feldman, with the goal of supporting emerging artists through opportunities for professional recognition and growth. A professor of painting at Brown University for over 50 years and mentor to hundreds of young artists, Feldman has created a legacy that will carry his passion to new generations.

An artist, linguist, and curator, Gabriel Sosa’s work encompasses video, sound, mixed media works on paper, and sculpture. Born in Miami to parents of Cuban descent, his work explores the experience of immigrants and exiles, including that of his own family, through memory, text and narrative. Sosa holds an MFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, a philosophy degree from Boston University, and a diploma from New World School of the Arts in Miami. Selected exhibition venues include the Boston University Art Gallery, Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, and the Independent Artist Fair in London. Curatorial projects include Stark Naked at Gallery Kayafas and Drawing Connections at the Museum of Fine Arts, both in Boston. In 2016, Sosa was an artist-in-residence at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History in California. His work will be featured in the upcoming Yud Video Project at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco. He lives and works in Somerville, MA. See more at gabrielsosa.com

Jessica Tam’s paintings depict scenes from sensational popular culture, such as professional wrestling, through series of progressively mutated and abstracted gestural images. Her recent large-scale, site-specific paintings emphasize the cinematic nature of her serial work, enveloping the viewer and bringing them directly into the composition. Born in Sacramento, CA, Tam holds an MFA from the Yale School of Art, and a BA from Dartmouth College and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has exhibited in New York City at Schroeder Romero, The Painting Center, and Slag Gallery, as well as in Chicago at LG Space. Tam’s awards include an NEA Fellowship at Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and the Al Held Affiliated Fellowship at the American Academy in Rome. Most recently, her work was featured at The Box at Knox College, the Oxbow Gallery in Northampton, the Joanne Toor Cummings Gallery at Connecticut College, and The Seerveld Gallery at Trinity Christian College. See more at jessicajtam.com

2017 Fellowship Juror Laura Knott is a curator, editor, and author in contemporary art, technology and culture. Knott developed and taught “Money and Ethics in the Contemporary Art World” at Tufts University Experimental College. She is working with MIT to develop programs for the renown Center for Advanced Visual Studies’ 50th anniversary. A member of The Art Table, Knott is also President of the Board of the Cambridge Art Association. She is currently writing a book, Welcome to Cultureburg.

This year's Fellowships will culminate in the production of a solo exhibition for each artist, location and dates to be announced.