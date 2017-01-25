AG Healey statement on President Trump’s Executive Order to remove federal funding from Sanctuary Cities

Attorney General Maura Healey today issued the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s announcement that it will strip federal funding provided to so-called “Sanctuary Cities” in Massachusetts and across the country.

“Strong, independently-governed communities are part of what makes Massachusetts great. The President’s executive order is an irresponsible attempt to coerce our communities into conducting his mass deportations, and would impact all residents by stripping federal funding for roads, schools, police, health care, the elderly, and assistance for those in need. My office will be watching closely and I will be ready to stand with our cities and towns in the coming days.”