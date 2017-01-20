Advisory for Jan. 21: Women’s March for America to impact traffic and parking

The Boston Women’s March for America is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017. The event will begin at 11 am with a speaking program on the Boston Common prior to the march itself stepping off at 12:30 pm.
Thousands are expected to attend, and drivers should expect that streets along the route will be impassable from noon to 2 pm. It may also be necessary to restrict traffic from Charles Street, between Boylston and Beacon Streets, earlier than noon. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. The following traffic and parking plan may be revised by the Boston Police Department at any time as necessary: The route to be taken is exit the Boston Common at the intersection of Beacon Street and Charles Street, turn left on Beacon Street, turn left on Arlington Street, turn right on Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turn left on Clarendon Street, turn left on Commonwealth Avenue inbound, turn right on Arlington Street, turn left on Boylston Street and re-enter the Boston Common at the intersection of Boylston and Charles Streets. In addition, “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday“ temporary parking restrictions will be in effect as follows:
- Charles Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Beacon Street, both sides, from Park Street to Arlington Street
- Arlington Street, both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, both sides, from Arlington Street to Clarendon Street
- Boylston Street, both sides, from Arlington Street to Tremont Street
Please contact the Downtown Boston BID at 617-261-0066 orinfo@bostonbid.org with any additional questions.