Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School attends enrollment showcase Jan. 21

On Saturday, January 21, 2017 Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School participated in an enrollment showcase hosted by Boston area charter public schools. Parents had the opportunity to learn about local charters and enter their children’s names into enrollment lotteries. Boston charters rolled out a new online application system and mailed enrollment information to 34,000 Boston families. Thus far, more than 20,000 applications have been entered for the March 8 lottery.