Saturday, Feb. 4

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

87 Tyler Street

Boston, MA 02111

The AACA Youth Council theatre workshop works with youth to write plays, perform and have fun. Elementary and middle age students are mentored by high school and college students, with direction from actress and playwright Charmaine C. Santiago Galdon. Register with Tong Gao at (617) 426-9492 x 205 or tgao@aaca-boston.org.