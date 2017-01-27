AACA program graduates take the next big step

By Richard Goldberg (高理查 報導)

The Asian American Civic Association’s Next Steps Transitional English Program (Next STEP) just finished one of its more successful 15-week cycles. Of the 13 students who finished the program’s highest-level class on Dec. 16, 2016, three continued their studies at Bunker Hill Community College and one at Quincy College in January. Another four were accepted to job training programs, the pharmacy technician and certified nursing assistant programs at Jewish Vocational Service (JVS), YMCA Training, Inc.’s office skills program, and AACA’s Careers in Banking and Finance training program. Two students are in active job search for positions in information technology and health care. One already began working at a very good-paying job as a sous chef, and the remaining two are still exploring college or training options. One student from the program’s summer cycle entered the Careers in Banking and Finance program and another started classes at Bunker Hill in January.

One of the new college students said, “I got some college preparation at AACA, sot it’s easier for me to engage in studying at the beginning.” In a letter to incoming students, another one of the December graduates said, “ [the teachers] and advisors will help you…whether you are planning to go to college, attend a job training program, or you haven’t decided yet…They are here for you. They will guide you.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Next STEP has been No. 1 for sending the greatest number of adult students to college among 82 community-based programs funded by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

