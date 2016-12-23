Writer’s Resist:Boston event on Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

700 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02116

Writer’s Resist is a national movement of writers across the United States and in Europe that will come together for Writers Resist, a re-inauguration of our shared commitment to the spirit of compassion, equality, free speech, and the fundamental ideals of democracy. Writers Resist events, large and small, will be held in dozens of locations throughout the US and the world.

Here in Boston, it will be held on January 15th, 2017 from 1:30-4:30 pm at the Boston Public Library in Rabb Hall. Co-sponsors are PEN New England, Boston Review, Beacon Press, Agni, Critical Flame, Harvard Bookstore, and Harvard Review.