Wedding Day Expositions announces 2017 Boston Bridal Show Expo on Jan. 8

Westport, CT – Wedding Day Expositions is hosting the Boston Wedding Show on January 8, 2017 from 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM at the Seaport World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Blvd. The show offers the opportunity to meet with some of the most prominent professionals in the wedding industry. For anyone planning a wedding, this show has it all!

Featuring the latest in bridal fashion trends, a Boston Wedding Show highlight is a fashion show presented by La Reine Bridal in Waltham, MA. With over 40 gowns covering a variety of price points and designs, there is something here for every bride. The fashion show concludes with a prize drawing (each prize over $100 in value.)

Five lucky raffle ticket winners will participate in Boston’s only Cake Dive. Diving in to a massive cake provided by Montilios Baking Company, one winner will come away with a small box containing a grand prize of a matching pair of wedding bands.

Live band “World Premier” presented by Entertainment Specialists will play throughout the show. “In high demand nationally, World Premier band is truly a crowd pleaser. They have amazing energy and talent,” says show producer Andrea Pouliot.

Brides and grooms-to-be seeking a rehearsal or reception venue can visit exhibits from an array of facilities from west of Boston to Cape Cod’s premier destination – resort Ocean Edge in Brewster. Multiple exhibitors from destinations in Maine will also be on hand to answer questions. Participants can even enter to win a Maine honeymoon package. And for those seeking a destination wedding or a tropical honeymoon, Sandals Hotels and Resorts can offer tropical inspirations and planning advice.

Other exhibiting vendors include invitations, accessories, bridal shops and more.

Admission is $15 per person at the door or $10 if pre-purchased online at http://weddingdayonline.com/. Day of show pre registration begins at 11 AM. Each participant will receive a complimentary copy of Southern New England Weddings magazine.

Wedding Day Expositions has been producing New England’s largest and longest running bridal show series for over 15 years.

For more information, contact: Andrea Pouliot at (800) 272-3976 or info@weddingdayonline.com.