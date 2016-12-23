Wang Y seniors complete six-month fitness program

Elders at the Wang YMCA of Chinatown celebrated the completion of the six-month Senior Strength and Movement (SSAM) program on Dec. 23.

John Tsui, 80, said, “My arms are stronger now, so I can lift myself out of the bathtub. My daughter told me I walk faster than before. I appreciate the YMCA for improving my health.”

Tsui’s wife had completed the program and urged her husband to sign up. They plan to return to the Y to work out together, Tsui said.

Jimmy Hew had worked as a restaurant worker for decades, often on his feet until he retired. Before starting the program, he was overweight and suffered knee problems, resulting in his legs buckling uncontrollably from strain. With instructions from his doctor to drop 10 pounds, Hew and his wife Xiuzhen Zhang came to the Y to swim, lift weights and train on the fitness equipment.

“I used to be unable to walk without being out of breath and could not even get up a few steps without pain,” Hew said. “Now I have the energy to walk long distances and can easily climb stairs.”

The SSAM program includes resistance training to help improve bone density and combat the risk for falls when seniors lose muscle, strength, balance and self-confidence in walking and other activities as they age. Participants must be over 60, work out at least three times a week and attend weekly health seminars. No injuries were reported from the weight training, a concern for some participants before starting the program.

This cycle marks the 10th year of the senior fitness program at the Chinatown Y, said Richard Chin, Wang YMCA director of community development.

SSAM is funded by the Asian Health Initiative, part of Tufts Medical Center.

