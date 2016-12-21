U-Haul to hire as many as 80 in Walpole

U-Haul is now hiring for as many as 80 positions in the Walpole area. U-Haul places an emphasis on hiring locally to promote local economic growth.

Boston Trailer Manufacturing Company located at 1 Production Road in Walpole, Massachusetts has immediate openings. Our manufacturing plant and is looking for assemblers as we prepare for a major upswing in production of U-Haul Trailers and other related U-Haul products.

Visit jobs.uhaul.com for to check out all available jobs in the U-Haul system.

Description:

U-Haul is looking for skilled and proficient individuals to perform production line functions necessary for the fabrication, conversion, and/or assembly of trailers and other related rental items

Ideal candidates will be mechanically inclined, have experience working with air tools and have the ability to follow detailed writing/verbal instructions and standard operating procedures

This position is in a fast-paced work environment and working with other team members, good work attendance and safety/attention to detail is critical to achieving daily quality and operation goals

Responsibilities:

Assemble trailers and other items in a production line environment within a certain cycle time

Assemble parts by examining connections for correct fit; fastening parts and sub-assemblies

Position parts and sub-assemblies by using templates and/or reading measurements

Utilize proper tools to align, drill and secure components with correct bolts and torque to specific specifications

Remove burrs, weld spatter and weld flux from welded assemblies using wire brushes, wire wheel grinders, hammers and chisels

Prepare parts for assembly by performing repetitive tasks (e.g., drilling, reaming, sanding, caulking, decaling)

Maintain a safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, policies, and regulations

Proper care and usage of assembly tools (e.g., drill press, power hand tools, etc.), equipment and facility

Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 7:00am – 3:30pm

Requirements:

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs assisted or unassisted

Steel toe boots/shoes

Application Process:

In order to be considered for employment ALL candidates must apply at uhauljobs.com or click on the direct link below to complete an application. You may search “Assembler” for keyword and “Walpole” for location. Once an application is completed and on file it will promptly be reviewed by the hiring manager.