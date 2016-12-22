Tufts Health Plan appoints vice president of product management and community relations for public plans

Watertown, Mass. – Tufts Health Plan announced the appointment of Hyunsook Song to vice president of product management and community relations for Public Plans.

In her new role, Song is responsible for managing relationships with state customers and other stakeholders and ensuring consistent, compliant, and cost-effective operations of contracted state business. In addition, she will oversee interactions with key stakeholders including policy, advocacy, and community groups at local and statewide levels, and develop and implement member communication plans and strategies for both existing and expansion markets.

Before joining Tufts Health Plan, Song was exchange director at Empire BlueCross BlueShield-Anthem, where she was responsible for overall strategy, sales and implementation of the individual segment. Prior to Empire, she was assistant vice president of product planning for Health Plus Amerigroup in New York, responsible for new business growth, strategic operations and public policy management. Song spent several years prior to that in Boston with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Partners HealthCare Systems, and Harvard University.

Song earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Master of Science degree in health policy and management from Harvard University.

Song is first generation Korean American, and moved to the US when she was 15. “I’m very excited to join Tufts Health Plan and lead the Public Plan division’s community relations activities,” she said. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with the Asian American community in Boston and across New England.”

