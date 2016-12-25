St. Francis House and Cardinal Sean O’Malley welcome hundreds of poor and homeless to Christmas morning prayer service and luncheon

BOSTON, December 25, 2016 – St. Francis House welcomed Cardinal Sean O’Malley for a special prayer service and carols for our guests prior to the special Christmas Day luncheon meal. More than 350 of Boston’s poor and homeless guests were served “restaurant style” with the assistance of more than 45 volunteers.

As he has for the past thirteen years, Cardinal O’Malley visited St. Francis House, and hosted a “Christmas Reflections” prayer service for our guests then led all in Christmas carols. The Cardinal’s annual visit has long been a special highlight for St Francis House guests who look forward all year to meeting him personally. The Cardinal shared a timely, enduring message about rebirth, renewal, and the inherent value of every human being.

Shortly after the prayer service and caroling with musical accompaniment, St. Francis House hosted a special Christmas Day luncheon meal with the assistance of more than 45 volunteers. St. Francis House Executive Director Karen LaFrazia led the blessing prior to commencing the Christmas feast.

“For so many of our guests, Christmas is a time of year marked by loneliness and regret,” says Karen LaFrazia, Executive Director of St. Francis House. “The Cardinal’s visit brings a message of love and hope and reminds our guests that all things are possible. His visit helps all of us remember and experience the joy of Christmas.”

To feed Christmas dinner to so many of our city’s citizens, takes:

145 lbs. of stuffed chicken breast

170 lbs. of red-skinned mashed potatoes

140 lbs. of candied carrots

60 lbs. of cranberry stuffing

20 gallons of mushroom gravy

60 gallons of apple cider

770 rolls

84 assorted holiday pies

About St. Francis House

Located in the heart of downtown Boston, St. Francis House is the largest day shelter in the Commonwealth, serving 500 poor and homeless men and women a day, 365 days a year. St Francis House provides basic, rehabilitative and housing services that overlap and build on one another to provide guests with continuous and comprehensive care.