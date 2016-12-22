St. Francis House and Cardinal Sean O’Malley to welcome hundreds of poor and homeless to Christmas morning prayer service and luncheon

St. Francis House is welcoming Cardinal Sean O’Malley for a special prayer service and carols for our guests prior to the special Christmas Day luncheon meal. More than 350 of Boston’s poor and homeless guests will be served “restaurant style” with the assistance of more than 45 volunteers.

As he has for the past thirteen years, Cardinal O’Malley will visit and host a “Christmas Reflections” prayer service for our guests then lead all in Christmas carols. The Cardinal’s annual visit has long been a special highlight for St Francis House guests who look forward to meeting him personally.

Shortly after the prayer service and caroling, St. Francis House will host a special Christmas Day luncheon meal with the assistance of more than 45 volunteers. St. Francis House President & CEO Karen LaFrazia will lead the blessing prior to the Christmas feast.

“For so many of our guests, Christmas is a time of year marked by loneliness and regret,” says Karen LaFrazia, President & CEO of St. Francis House. “The Cardinal’s visit brings a message of love and hope and reminds our guests that all things are possible. His visit helps all of us remember and experience the joy of Christmas.”

To feed Christmas dinner to so many of our city’s citizens, it will take:

145 lbs. of stuffed chicken breast with cranberry glaze

140 lbs. of squash

60 lbs. of green beans with almonds

60 gallons of apple cider

770 rolls

84 assorted holiday pies

About St. Francis House

Located in the heart of downtown Boston, St. Francis House is the largest day shelter in the Commonwealth, serving 500 poor and homeless men and women a day, 365 days a year. St Francis House provides basic, rehabilitative and housing services that overlap and build on one another to provide guests with continuous and comprehensive care. http://www.stfrancishouse.org/