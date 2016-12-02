Seniors learn about oral health

By South Cove Manor

South Cove Manor at Quincy Point Rehabilitation Center held a breakfast seminar on Oct. 27. A total of 40 seniors attended to hear Dr. Sara Kim speak.

Kim discussed oral health with the seniors.

According to Dr. Kim, oral health concerns everything inside your mouth. This includes your teeth, tongue, gums, bone around the teeth, and all the soft tissues in your mouth.

She said if someone has poor overall oral health they can have a hard time eating healthy. This is because teeth and saliva help break down food so that our bodies can digest the nutrients from it. Pain or infection can cause a lack of saliva causing someone to eat unhealthy food constantly.

If someone has diabetes, it can make gum health harder to maintain. Also, inflammation and infection in the mouth can aggravate heart conditions.

If you have to undergo heart surgery, your cardiac surgeon will require that you take care of any dental infection before heart surgery because bacteria from your mouth can travel and infect your heart.

Dr. Kim recommended to avoid health issues, everyone should brush their teeth at least twice a day. When you brush your teeth, do so for at least two minutes in small circular motions. She also says to use a soft toothbrush.

Dr. Kim said to floss daily and visit the dentist twice a year.

This post is also available in: Chinese