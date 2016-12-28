School of Law to host open house January 21

Western New England University School of Law will host prospective students at an Open House on Saturday, January 21 from12:00 noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Blake Law Center. This free event is open to the public, but advance registration is encouraged. To register please email, admissions@wne.law.edu, or call 800-782-6665 or 413-782-1406, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Please register by January 18, 2017.

The Open House will feature tours of the Blake Law Center conducted in small groups, panel discussion highlighting experiential opportunities, how to apply to and pay for law school, a mock law class conducted by a faculty member, and career services presentation. There will also be opportunities and a reception to speak informally with professors, students, and admissions officers.

Western New England University School of Law offers both full-time and part-time programs leading to the Juris Doctor (JD) degree, along with six dual degree programs: a JD/MBA, a JD/MSA, a JD/MRP (with University of Massachusetts at Amherst), a JD/MSW (with Springfield College), a JD/MSOL, and a JD/MSEM.

The School of Law also offers a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in Elder Law and Estate Planning, and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Estate Planning and Elder Law.

Western New England University is a private, independent, coeducational institution founded in 1919. Located on an attractive 215-acre suburban campus in Springfield, Massachusetts, Western New England serves 3,955 students, including 2,575 full-time undergraduate students. Undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs are offered through Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, and the School of Law.