Santa Claus gives presents to Kwong Kow students
Santa Claus gave presents to children on Dec. 22 at Kwong Kow Chinese School. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Santa Claus helped deliver gifts from Toys for Tots to boys and girls at Kwong Kow Chinese School on Dec. 22.
The American Legion Boston Chinatown Post 328 veterans organized the toy drive, with the Boston Chinatown Lions Club and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston.
Santa Claus is all smiles with his helpers. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Santa Claus gave a scarf-making kit to a student at Kwong Kow Chinese School. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Santa Claus gave two presents to a student at Kwong Kow Chinese School. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
