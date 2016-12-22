Santa Claus at Pine Banks Park!

Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to visit his Malden headquarters at Pine Banks Park last weekend. This was Santa’s 67th Annual trip to see the good little boys and girls of Malden and Melrose! Santa visited with many children, took their letters and posed for keepsake photos. Councillor Barbara Murphy organized the event with Pine Banks Park Superintendent Andrew Walsh. Santa’s helpers from Ward 5 served delicious hot chocolate and cookies to the hundreds who braved the cold weather for the event. Mayor Gary Christenson stopped by to wish Santa safe travels throughout his Christmas Eve journey!

Released by the Office of Mayor Gary Christenson

Photos by City of Malden