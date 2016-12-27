Quincy Chinese church holds children’s Christmas art contest

  By

Good Neighbor Chinese Lutheran Church held a drawing competition prize ceremony on Dec. 24 at its North Quincy location. (Image courtesy of GNCLC.)

By Good Neighbor Chinese Lutheran Church

 

Good Neighbor Chinese Lutheran Church of North Quincy held a Christmas children’s drawing competition on Dec. 24, 2016, with Huang Children’s Art Center. The award ceremony recognized first, second and outstanding winners from the under six group, the 7-12 group and the 13-18 group. Participants came from Boston, Newton, Quincy and Cape Cod.

Pastor Ryan Lun presented the awards to the children, who then enjoyed an animated movie on Christmas together. To see the artwork, visit www.gnclc.org.

Winning artwork from children was displayed. (Image courtesy of GNCLC.)

