Quincy Chinese church holds children’s Christmas art contest

By Good Neighbor Chinese Lutheran Church

Good Neighbor Chinese Lutheran Church of North Quincy held a Christmas children’s drawing competition on Dec. 24, 2016, with Huang Children’s Art Center. The award ceremony recognized first, second and outstanding winners from the under six group, the 7-12 group and the 13-18 group. Participants came from Boston, Newton, Quincy and Cape Cod.

Pastor Ryan Lun presented the awards to the children, who then enjoyed an animated movie on Christmas together. To see the artwork, visit www.gnclc.org.

