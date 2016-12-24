Middlesex Sheriff’s Office to offer free R.A.D. class January 9-11

CHELMSFORD, Mass. – Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian has announced the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office will host a free women’s basic self-defense course in early January.

The Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) program will be held January 9-11 at the MSO’s training academy in Chelmsford in collaboration with the Billerica, Concord and Tewksbury Police Departments. The classes, which will run from 6-9 p.m. each night are open to women age 16 and over, living or working in Middlesex County.

The R.A.D. program includes a combination of classroom instruction and dynamic hands on training, where participants learn self-defense techniques and tactics.

“Rape and sexual assault are violent crimes that disproportionately impact females,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “These classes are designed to teach women basic self-defense techniques, while at the same time building their confidence should they find themselves in a dangerous situation. We are proud to collaborate with our local law enforcement partners to offer this critically important program.”

Women interested in participating in the class should contact the MSO Office of Community Affairs at 978-495- 7410 to register.