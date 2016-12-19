MassDOT Registry of Motor Vehicles implements new permit test solution featuring 26 additional languages

New Equipment Improves Customer Testing Experience, Reduces Wait, and Possible Fraud

Boston – December 19, 2016 – The MassDOT Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) today announced it has begun offering the automated learner’s permit knowledge test in 26 additional languages. Customers can take their passenger vehicle (Class D) and motorcycle (Class M) learner’s permit tests using a new, automated, and web-based system which randomly generates the test questions and answers.

Foreign language tests previously were offered in paper versions. In addition to English and Spanish, the test is now available in Arabic, Armenian, Burmese, Chinese simplified, Chinese traditional, Farsi, French, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian/Creole, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Laotian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Serbo-Croatian (Latin), Thai, Urdu, and Vietnamese. These languages align with the statewide Language Access plan, which identifies those languages most commonly spoken by Massachusetts residents. Somali and Tagalog/Filipino will be offered beginning the last week of December.

In addition, the RMV will be offering an automated American Sign Language (ASL) test to customers in early 2017.

Registrar Erin Deveney explained, “By updating our technology and expanding our language offerings, we’re improving service delivery for all of our customers. These improvements will minimize waits at service centers and shift the focus of our service staff from inefficient test administration processes to helping customers.”

The user-friendly touch screen saves customers time, allows for fast and automated test scoring, prevents cheating and fraud through question randomization, and offers ample data capabilities to assist with identifying future business improvements.

This implementation is state-wide, with the exception of the Chicopee, Haverhill, Natick, and Roslindale Service Centers that do not offer permit tests. The RMV will continue to monitor customer requests and evaluate the need to add more languages to the automated testing system.

MassDOT RMV is pleased to partner with MorphoTrust USA, a Billerica MA, based-company to design and implement the new testing solution.

