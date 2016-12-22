Handel and Haydn Society: Mozart And Haydn

Mozart called Haydn “my best friend.” Haydn called Mozart “the greatest composer I know.” Enjoy what each heard in the other in this musical reunion as Handel and Haydn Society begins 2017 with Mozart and Haydn, conducted by artistic director Harry Christophers and featuring featuring Mozart’s sparkling concerto with a WGBH calls “an audience favorite for her imaginative interpretations, scorching technique and a physicality onstage that Mick Jagger might admire,” Aisslinn Nosky, concertmaster.

The concerts take place on Friday, January 27 (7:30pm) and Sunday, January 29 (3pm) at Symphony Hall, located at 301 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston.

“So often Haydn is referred to as the Master of the symphony,” says H+H Artistic Director Harry Christophers, “but he is actually the master of so many forms and in this programme, you can witness first hand that development from his early symphony Lamentatione to his much later Paris Symphony No. 86. The first concert I ever gave with H+H was at the Esterhazy Palace in Eisenstadt in August 2006 where we performed some of Haydn’s symphonies in the Haydnsaal on the very stage Haydn performed for his new employer, Prince Paul Anton Ersterhazy. Since then, we have made a conscious decision to survey the incredible variety, drama, and intimacy of his outstanding symphonic output. Lamentatione is one of the very early Sturm und drang (“Storm and stress”) symphonies and its nickname refers to snippets of plainsong which Haydn incorporates into melodies in the first two movements. The one he uses latterly is the incipit from the Lamentations of Jeremiah, hence its nickname. Haydn, like so many composers, loved the simplicity of Gregorian chant.”

“Twenty years later,” Christophers continues, “and Haydn’s fame had spread across Europe. Although he was still employed at court, Parisians in particular had taken Haydn’s music to their hearts. Symphony 86 shows just how much his symphonies had transformed from those early years, not only in orchestral size but also in individuality. Here, he is at probably his most inventive and indeed expansive; richly scored it tests the performers’ skill and technique to the limit. Having completed our cycle of Haydn’s violin concertos, we hope to present our inspirational concertmaster, Aisslinn Nosky, performing all of Mozart’s violin concertos. We begin with the G Major and I am so looking forward to Aisslinn bringing Mozart’s intentions to life.”

“Mozart himself was a fine violinist,” shares Aisslinn Nosky, Concertmaster, “and in the G Major Concerto he displays his deep understanding of the capabilities of the instrument. With beautiful melodies and a splash of playful virtuosity, this concerto never fails to make me smile.”

According to H+ H Scholar Theresa M. Neff, PhD, “These four compositions span some 16 years and, on the surface, share many general characteristics. Listening beyond those similarities reveals the details of each work, whether the melodic interdependency of the violin and orchestra in Mozart’s concerto or the rhythmic tessellations of Haydn’s orchestral music. Within these details lay the beautiful musical moments conceived by each composer.”



Mozart and Haydn Program

Haydn: Symphony No. 26, Lamentatione

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216

Haydn: Overture in D Major

Haydn: Symphony No. 86

About Aisslinn Nosky, Concertmaster

Aisslinn Nosky was appointed Concertmaster of the Handel and Haydn Society in 2011. With a reputation for being one of the most dynamic and versatile violinists of her generation, Nosky is in great demand internationally as a director, soloist and concertmaster. Recent collaborations include Holland Baroque, La Jolla SummerFest, the Utah Symphony, and Tafelmusik. In 2016 Aisslinn was appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the Niagara Symphony Orchestra. Aisslinn is also a member of I FURIOSI Baroque Ensemble. For almost twenty years this innovative Canadian ensemble has presented its own edgy and inventive concert series in Toronto and has toured Europe and North America turning new audiences on to Baroque music. With the Eybler Quartet, Nosky explores repertoire from the first century of the string quartet literature on period instruments. From 2005 through 2016, Aisslinn was a member of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and toured and appeared as soloist with this internationally renowned ensemble.

About Harry Christophers, Conductor and Artistic Director

The 2016-2017 season marks Harry Christophers’ eighth as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society. Since his appointment in 2009, Christophers and H+H have embarked on an ambitious artistic journey toward the organization’s 200th anniversary with a showcase of works premiered in the U.S. by H+H since 1815, broad education programming, community outreach activities and partnerships, and the release of a series of recordings on the CORO label. Christophers is known internationally as founder and conductor of the UK-based choir and period-instrument ensemble The Sixteen. He has directed The Sixteen throughout Europe, America, Australia, and the Far East, gaining a distinguished reputation for his work in Renaissance, Baroque, and 20th- and 21st-century music. In 2000, he instituted The Choral Pilgrimage, a tour of British cathedrals from York to Canterbury. He has recorded over 120 titles for which he has won numerous awards, including the coveted Gramophone Award for Early Music and the prestigious Classical Brit Award in 2005 for his disc Renaissance. His CD IKON was nominated for a 2007 Grammy and his second recording of Handel’s Messiah on The Sixteen’s own label CORO won the prestigious MIDEM Classical Award 2009. In 2009, he received one of classical music’s highest accolades, the Classic FM Gramophone Awards Artist of the Year Award, and The Sixteen won the Baroque Vocal Award for Handel Coronation Anthems, a recording that also received a 2010 Grammy Award nomination as did Palestrina, Vol. 3 in 2014. From 2007, he has featured with The Sixteen in the highly successful BBC television series Sacred Music, presented by actor Simon Russell Beale. The latest hour-long program, devoted to Monteverdi’s Vespers, will be screened in 2015. Harry Christophers is principal guest conductor of the Granada Symphony Orchestra and a regular guest conductor with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. In October 2008, Christophers was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Music from the University of Leicester. He is an Honorary Fellow of Magdalen College, Oxford , of the Royal Welsh Academy for Music and Drama, and was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2012 Queen’s Diamond Jubliee.

About the H+H Orchestra and Chorus

About David Snead, President and CEO

David Snead joined H+H as as President and CEO in October 2015 after serving as Vice President of Marketing, Brand and Customer Experience at the New York Philharmonic a role he held since 2001. Previously, he led the marketing programs of the Pittsburgh Symphony, Guthrie Theater, Milwaukee Symphony, and Hartford Symphony. He has also served as Associate Marketing Director of the Minnesota Orchestra, General Manager of the Richmond Symphony, and Executive Director of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony. Snead is on the faculty of the League of American Orchestras’ Patron Model seminars, and is a regular lecturer at New York University and Drexel. A noted expert on the relationship between orchestras and their audiences, he has been a featured speaker at national conferences in the United States, England, France, Finland, the Netherlands, and Australia.



H+H 2016-2017 Season Schedule

Mozart and Haydn (Harry Christophers, conductor), Symphony Hall, January 27& 29, 2017

Symphony Hall, 29, 2017 Glories of the Italian Baroque(Aisslinn Nosky, director and violin), Jordan Hall, February 10& 12, 2017

Jordan Hall, 12, 2017 McGegan and Mozart(Nicholas McGegan, conductor), Symphony Hall, March 3& 5, 2017

Symphony Hall, 5, 2017 Monteverdi Vespers(Harry Christophers, conductor), Jordan Hal, April 7, 2017; The Met Museum, April 8, 2017 (New York); Sanders Theatre, April 9, 2017

Jordan Hal, Sanders Theatre, Handel Semele(Harry Christophers, conductor), Symphony Hall, May 5& 7, 2017

About the Handel and Haydn Society

The Handel and Haydn Society is internationally acclaimed for its performances of Baroque and Classical music. Based in Boston, H+H’s Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners each year with a nine concert subscription series at Symphony Hall and other leading venues in addition to a robust program of intimate events in museums, schools, and community centers. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Harry Christophers, the ensemble embraces historically informed performance bringing classical music to life with the same immediacy it had the day it was written. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H also provides engaging, accessible, and broadly inclusive music education to over 10,000 children each year through in-school music instruction and a Vocal Arts Program that includes six youth choruses.

Founded in Boston in 1815, H+H is the oldest continuously-performing arts organization in the United States, and is unique among American ensembles for its longevity, capacity for reinvention, and distinguished history of premieres. H+H began as a choral society founded by middle-class Bostonians who aspired to improve the quality of singing in their growing American city. They named the organization after two composers—Handel and Haydn—to represent both the old music of the 18th century and what was then the new music of the 19th century. In the first decades of its existence, H+H gave the American premieres of Handel’s Messiah (1818), Haydn’s Creation (1819), Verdi’s Requiem (1878), and Bach’s St. Matthew Passion (1879). Between 2014 and 2016, H+H celebrated its Bicentennial with two seasons of special concerts and initiatives to mark 200 years of music making. Since its founding, H+H has given more than 2,000 performances before a total audience exceeding 2.8 million.

In addition to its subscription series, tours, and broadcast performances, H+H reaches a worldwide audience through ambitious recordings including the critically-acclaimed Haydn: The Creation, the best-selling Joy to the World: An American Christmas, and Handel Messiah, recorded live at Symphony Hall under Christophers' direction.