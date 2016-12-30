Gov. Baker visits Brighton seniors

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to seniors on Dec. 30 at Jewish Community Housing for the Elderly. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Gov. Charlie Baker wished seniors a happy new year at Jewish Community Housing for the Elderly (JCHE) in Brighton on Dec. 30.

“I plan to have dinner with my dad tonight, who’s 88 and sharp as a tack,” Baker said. “I’m standing here and I’m 60; I used to think that was old. I’m very aware people need to maintain their connection and community because it’s a big part of aging well.”

Baker lost his mother in May, who had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for 10 years. He added he eats with his father at least once a week and that honoring elders was a family tradition.

Gov. Charlie Baker is all smiles with Jewish Community Housing for the Elderly residents in its traditional Chinese dance troupe. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

JCHE president and CEO Amy Schectman said, “Lots of people say they care for seniors, but Gov. Baker is here with us at the end of the year when most people are having parties. … He talks about his own parents aging in community, he gets it.”

Schectman thanked Baker for his commitment to affordable housing, as the Brighton campus will add 61 units for low-income seniors.

The residents performed a traditional Chinese dance with bright red fans and lit Hanukkah candles.

A JCHE resident lit the Hanukkah candles. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Chinese Tenant Association representative Thanh Tran welcomed Baker and invited him to return. Tran, 80, is an avid ballroom dancer who worked at the Asian American Civic Association and Tufts Medical Center.

Gov. Charlie Baker shakes hands with JCHE Chinese Tenant Association representative Thanh Tran. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Joining Baker was Alice Bonner, secretary of the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. The event took place in English, with interpretation in Russian, Cantonese and Mandarin.

The Brighton JCHE is home for 900 seniors, including about 300 Chinese residents. The Chinese Tenant Association holds bimonthly meetings. JCHE’s Brighton location offers classes for Chinese art, music and English.

