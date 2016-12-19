Customer service graduation celebrates new opportunities

A graduation for customer service took place at the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) on Dec. 19. The five graduates completed the 10-week training for free through funding from the Neighborhood Jobs Trust provided by the City of Boston.

“It was the best decision I made to come to this program,” said one of the graduates, an immigrant with two children. She found employment at LAZ Parking as a valet and with Boston College’s food service.

Another graduate with extensive retail experience in China was hired at Uniqlo, while a third graduate was hired at Bon Me, an Asian-inspired restaurant and food truck business. The two other graduates are interviewing for jobs.

The 10-week training provides low-income immigrants with English, customer service and job search skills to obtain and maintain employment in the retail and customer service industries. It is organized by BCNC and the Chinese Progressive Association, with the next session beginning Jan. 3.

