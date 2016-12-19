Boston’s religious leaders come together for disability inclusion

Boston-based disability organization hosts interfaith roundtable on disability inclusion; religious leaders pledge to make their communities more inclusive

Boston, MA — The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation on Monday hosted its first-ever interfaith roundtable, a discussion between leaders of all major religions in Boston surrounding one topic that has no religious or cultural boundaries, borders or constraints: disability inclusion.

16 leaders from different denominations inside Boston’s Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Buddhist communities gathered at Northeastern University to share the current realities within their communities and touch on the challenges each endure for people with disabilities, explaining best practices and working together to create a more inclusive future for people of all faiths in Boston.

“Religious observance continues to be an important aspect of being part of a community, yet historically people with disabilities have been excluded or unwelcomed in our houses of worship. Our foundation has spent the last ten years investing in making our Jewish community in Boston, across the United States and in Israel inclusive for people with disabilities and their families. It is time we learn how our brothers in the Muslim, Christian and other religious communities have welcomed people with disabilities into their communities,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “The Ruderman Family Foundation is rooted in Boston and is proud to initiate an inter-religious dialogue on disability inclusion among Boston’s religious leaders. Together we can change the priorities in our communities to become more inclusive.”

In the wake of a tumultuous and divisive period in the United States, the event was aimed to jumpstart dialogue between the religious faiths to unite and band behind an issue that affects each and every community together.

A few other highlighted participants of the roundtable included: Rabbi Noah Cheses of Young Israel of Sharon (Jewish Orthodox); Rabbi Elaine Zecher of Temple Israel of Boston (Jewish Reform); Rev. John Edgerton of Old South Church (United Church of Christ); Father Jack Ahern of Dorchester Tri-Churches (Catholic); Rev. Toni Kim of Park Street Church (Evangelical Congregational); Jem Jebbia of Northeastern’s Center for Spirituality, Dialogue, and Service (Buddhist). Government representatives included Carl Richardson, State House ADA Coordinator at Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Hodari Cail, Director of Community Affairs Office of the Governor Charlie Baker.

“This is an opening discussion. From here it is important to talk to each other and work together. Big changes happen with small steps and inclusion is a long process,” said Shira Ruderman, Director of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “Inclusion is not a program, it’s a value and a mindset, and we need you (leaders) to deliver this message to your communities. It is bigger than each one of us.”

