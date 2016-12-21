Baker-Polito Administration announces $200,000 in grants to improve Massachusetts farm food safety

BOSTON – December 21, 2016 – The Baker-Polito Administration today announced $200,000 in grants to 24 Massachusetts farms to install practices that improve food safety within their operations. The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program (AFSIP) is a competitive grant program that allows agricultural operations to address food safety upgrades on their farms enabling the operations to meet buyer demands, increase consumption of local food, as well as protect public health by reducing food safety risks.

“Upgrading existing farm infrastructure is important for the Commonwealth’s agricultural businesses to maintain high quality, locally produced products in a safe, sustainable way,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our administration is committed to ensuring Massachusetts famers have the tools they need to adopt the best food safety practices for the benefits of all consumers.”

“Massachusetts’ agricultural communities have a proud history of producing the highest quality goods for consumers across the Commonwealth and beyond our borders,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program is important tool for local farmers to have the necessary resources to adapt to the ever improving food safety practices.”

This round of grant funding has a focus on assisting commercial oyster farmers with meeting the Department of Marine Fisheries and the Department of Public Health (DPH) Vibrio Control Program. Vibrio parahaemolyticus (Vp) is a human pathogen known to cause foodborne illnesses from the consumption of raw oysters. In an effort to address these foodborne illnesses the Vp Control Plan requires strict harvesting controls for oysters. Examples of awards to aquaculture operations to help meet these requirements include commercial coolers, cold storage, and ice machines all working towards reducing the temperature of oysters at harvest and continued cooling of oysters thereafter.

“Food safety practices are vital to ensuring our citizens have access to the fresh, local food that the Commonwealth’s local farmers are known for,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton. “The Baker-Polito Administration is committed to supporting our local farms through the AFSIP grant program so that they are prepared to provide products grown, harvested and processed here in Massachusetts.”

“Assisting farmers through both grants and technical assistance will help modernize their operations and continue to strengthen our local food supply and the agricultural industry,” said Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux. “We are committed to the goal of ensuring food safety from farm to table.”

The following local farms are receiving grants through the AFSIP program:

Awardee Municipality Project Type Award Black Squirrel, LLC Amherst Box Washer; Sanitizer Injector $4,125 Boys in Berries, LLC Sharon Water Treatment; Washing Table; Harvest Bins; Light Covers $6,311 Carlson Orchards, Inc. Harvard Steel Packing Stands $2,468 Detail Fish Provincetown Ice Machine; Insulated Vat $4,424 East Bay Oyster Farm, Inc. Plymouth Three (3) Insulated Vats $1,069 East Dennis Oyster Farm Dennis Ice Machine; Insulated Vat; Refrigeration $3,512 Edwards, Simon Nantucket Ice Machine $3,502 Eva’s Garden Dartmouth Stainless Steel Tables $5,683 Kenney Farm Concord Harvest Bins; Refrigeration $13,275 Langwater Farm – Stone Soup, LLC Easton Fencing $20,000 Maple Row Farm Ashfield Macrobins $15,000 Norwell Farms CSA, Inc. Norwell Vegetable Washer; Barrel Washer; Bins $9,875 Pilgrim Bobby D’s Oyster Farm, Inc. Plymouth Ice Machine $3,147 Red Fire Farm Montague Hand Wash Sinks; Metal Tables; Deer Fencing; Shipping Container $9,750 Round Island Shellfish Fairhaven Two (2) Insulated Vats $863 Souza Family Farm Rehoboth Bins; Refrigeration; Shading $7,522 Spindrift Oysters, LLC Westport Seven (7) Insulated Vats; Shading $3,803 The Farmer’s Garden Rehoboth Washing & Packing Facility $20,000 The Kitchen Garden, LLC Sunderland Rinse Conveyor; Bagging Table $12,684 UMass Student Farming Enterprise Amherst Washing & Packing Equipment $9,832 Warren’s Cove Oyster Co. Plymouth Walk-in Cooler $20,000 Wellfleet Aquafarm Wellfleet Ice Machine; Two (2) Insulated Vats $5,436 Wellfleet’s Finest Oyster Company Wellfleet Ice Machine; Insulated Vat $4,657 WIYO Wellfleet Ice Machine; (4) Insulated Vats; Walk-in $13,062

In addition to commercial oyster farms, produce farms were awarded funds to help with food safety upgrades. These projects include harvest bins, fencing to keep wildlife out of produce fields, refrigeration, and packing/washing room upgrades. Future rounds of funding hope to concentrate on produce operations as they work towards upgrading on-farm infrastructure and equipment.

“I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for these grants in support of our local oyster farms,” said State Senator Vinny deMacedo (R-Plymouth). “This funding will play an important role in helping our shellfish producers to maintain and upgrade their infrastructure so that they can continue to produce the world class product our region is known for.”

“Aquaculture is a newer major player in Plymouth’s marine industry,” said State Representative Mathew Muratore (R-Plymouth). “The Agricultural Food Safety Improvement Program grants will help Plymouth’s oyster farmers provide the safest local products possible for consumers both inside and outside of the Commonwealth.”

“The promotion of good food safety practices is critical for our farms in their efforts to build wholesaler and consumer confidence, and MDAR’s efforts to support the development of farm food safety infrastructure allow our farms to build that confidence, access greater wholesale opportunities, and increase their farms’ viability,” said State Representative Steven Howitt (R-Seekonk). “I’m grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration for their leadership in this ever-growing sector of agriculture.”

“It’s exciting to see that Sharon’s Boys in Berries and Rehoboth’s Souza Family Farm and The Farmer’s Garden would be receiving this grant,” said State Senator Jim Timilty (D-Walpole). “Food Safety Operations are vital to our Commonwealth’s agricultural businesses and the growing popularity of locally grow food. I look forward to visiting these facilities in the new year to see these grants put to action.”

By implementing eligible upgrades the farms will be able to protect public health, sustain public confidence in the food system, meet buyer requirements, and follow new regulations under the Federal Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

