Artist Robert Maloney and the JPNDC put the ‘Haf’ back in Haffenreffer

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) announces the Haffenreffer Restoration Project, a public art installation created by Boston artist Robert J. Maloney to restore the historic Haffenreffer Brewery’s smokestack to its full name and height. Thirty years ago, the top of the smokestack was removed for safety reasons, leaving it without the first three letters “H-A-F.” For years, Jamaica Plain resident and artist Maloney, who lives a block from the brewery, wondered if it could be fixed. He went to the JPNDC with his idea to fabricate a stainless steel cage to be placed atop the smokestack to repair the damaged signage. After four years of planning and funding from the George B. Henderson Foundation, the installation was completed on December 28, 2016. An unveiling celebrating the installation will take place in February 2017.

The Haffenreffer Brewery was founded by Rudolph Frederick Haffenreffer, a German immigrant who arrived in Boston after the Civil War. The brewery closed in 1965, having survived Prohibition and operating for nearly a century, leaving Massachusetts without a brewery for the first time in 300 years. The five-acre Haffenreffer complex was redeveloped by the non-profit JPNDC, which owns and operates it today and reinvests rental income in programs to support local entrepreneurs and help low-income families achieve financial security. The complex is included on the National Register of Historic Places and its 16 buildings house nearly 40 businesses and non-profits including anchor tenant Boston Beer Company (brewery of Samuel Adams), Bella Luna Restaurant & Milky Way Lounge, Mike’s Fitness, Tony Williams Dance Center, and Ula Café. The Brewery Complex is located at 284 Amory Street in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

“The concept for the Haffenreffer Restoration Project began as a pursuit to integrate my art into the context of the environment,” shares artist Robert Maloney. “Living 200 yards from the historic brewery for nearly 20 years, I wanted to create a solution to repair the signage as a way to honor the history of the building, while also transforming the structure, in a simple way, into the 21st century. A recurring theme in my work has been finding ways to represent the passage of time as it leaves its marks on the urban landscape. This project speaks to that intent, in my own neighborhood, just steps from my home.”

“After a lot of research it seemed the most reasonable solution was a cage-like structure that could withstand all types of weather and be mounted on the current chimney. I reached out to the JPNDC because of their incredible advocacy to revitalize Jamaica Plain as well as to the George B. Henderson Foundation who supports preserving historic appearance of the city of Boston.”

“The JPNDC is very grateful to artist Robert Maloney, who approached us with his vision, as well as to the George B. Henderson Foundation for helping fund this unique project,” says JPNDC Executive Director Richard Thal. “Our commitment over nearly 40 years has been to revive this historic complex as a job creator and community gathering place. Putting the ‘Haf’ back in the smokestack feels like the right way to respect the Haffenreffer family that invested in this community 150 years ago.”

For a detailed history of the Haffenreffer Brewery:

https://jpndc.org/the-brewery- history/

About Artist Robert Maloney

Robert Maloney is a multi-media artist influenced by the many layers of the urban landscape. His recent work focuses on the connections between the temporary materials of man-made structures and how these fragile forms relate to the erosion of our memories over time. He combines a variety of materials including wood, topographical maps, and digital projections that evoke both amelioration and deterioration. His work has been featured in Creative Quarterly Magazine, Cloth Paper Scissors Magazine, The Pulse of Mixed Media, Art Revolution, and others. His work is included in private collections as well as Liberty Mutual and Wellington Management. His work has been shown at many galleries as well as the Illuminus Festival 2015, Art on the Marquee, and the Fenway 30 Second Cinema Project. Maloney earned his MFA and BFA from Massachusetts College of Art and Design, where he also serves as Assistant Professor in Illustration. Originally from Saugus, MA, he lives in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

http://www.robert-maloney.com/ Robert_Maloney/Home.html

About JPNDC

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation promotes equitable development and equal opportunity in Jamaica Plain and adjacent neighborhoods through affordable housing, organizing, and economic opportunity initiatives that improve the lives of low- and moderate-income people and create a better community for all. Founded in 1977, JPNDC has developed 630 affordable homes and turned the historic Haffenreffer Brewery into a thriving small business complex. Its current work includes a Small Business Program to provide expert, bilingual technical assistance to local entrepreneurs, a Family Childcare Program to promote high-quality early education and the success of home-based educators, a Family Prosperity Initiative to help low-income families increase their income and assets, the planning and development of 130 new affordable homes, and community organizing to build the voice and leadership of immigrants, public housing residents and other low-income members of the community.

https://jpndc.org/



About the George B. Henderson Foundation

The George B. Henderson Foundation is solely devoted to the enhancement of the physical appearance of the city of Boston and immensely contributes to an effort of preserving the local cultural and historic values. Communities and organizations of all origins have been granted funds for restorations of historic properties, park preservations, art installations and other projects focused on enhancing the physical appearance of the city.

The generosity of George B. Henderson has and still is improving the visual environment of numerous neighborhoods and enhancing the lives of their residents and visitors. http://thehendersonfoundation. com/